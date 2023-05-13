We attended the coronation of Carlos III at the house of our friend Daniela, who was crowned with a menu that added to the coronation quiche dishes that symbolized both the diversity of the new monarch’s kingdom and the tumultuous sentimental life he has spent waiting for that coronation. There were attempts at riots due to the time of the call and because in our hostess’s house there is not a large flat screen, but rather an outdated monitor located in a remote room where the ghost of Lady Di still lives encased. What none of the attendees could have foreseen during lunch was that the coronation ceremony would not have the same repercussions as the cancellation of Save me. In the same week, a coronation and an exile.

On Sunday, the news that the program with 14 years of reign will be turned off on June 16 -finally postponed until June 23-, was a much more analyzed and debated topic, in the serious press, than the spectacular and cold coronation of Carlos and Camilla. The end of the television program was more important than the beginning of a reign. Although expected, the news did not lose the impact of the unprecedented. How unprecedented has been the wait of Carlos III, who is heir and prince of Wales since he was invested in 1969, the year of birth of Eugenia Martínez de Irujo and the arrival of man on the Moon. Many do not quite understand the cessation of a program that continues to reap double-digit data in its emissions. Just as many do not understand the need for a long medieval rite in the 21st century. Although I can confess that my favorite moment during the ceremony was the anointing, when the monarch got rid of his clothes and suits to hide behind four beautiful canvas screens, next to the Archbishop of Canterbury, receiving oil spilled on his skin. Two men in invisible intimacy. And the jug of oil. It has left me excited, almost more convinced, of the possible and somewhat mysterious relationship between a king and a superior being.

More information

The other moment of the coronation was Queen Letizia. She was in full radio broadcast in finally it’s not monday and on the studio monitors appeared, almost like another divine anointing, the image of the King and Queen leaving the residence of the Spanish Embassy in London on their way to Westminster Abbey and wham!, Letizia was crowned with that tangerine hat and the pink dress by Carolina Herrera. The choice of tones, a successful nod to the sense of color of the English, who mix orange with cobalt or pink with the gray of the sky without any consideration. The result in Spain was, of course, unanimous. Letizia and her styling team were cheered. At dinners and cenacles she commented to herself, always speculating if the Queen of Spain travels with several models and then chooses as she goes. A bit like what happened with that Penélope Cruz Versace at the 2007 Oscars, in which she was nominated for the statuette for the first time. It had been announced that Cruz would wear John Galliano and in the end she came with the powdery pink Versace that, like Letizia’s Carolina Herrera, went down in history. This could be an evening discussion topic on the show replacing Save me.

Penelope Cruz, in a Versace dress at the 2007 Oscars ceremony, where she was nominated for best actress for her role in ‘Volver’. photo: MPTV.net (Courtesy of AMPAS)

And just as in many dinners you eat and talk about what will happen to the family of Save me, in others it is also discussed if something happens with Charlene de Monaco. Erratic in dress, in gesture and with an obvious desire to be, like Meghan, anywhere but London. And at all the tables there was talk of Queen Camilla, the true heroine of the atrocious fairy tale that was the marriage of Carlos with Diana. A demonstration that the one who laughs last, she laughs best. Or that the one who resists wins. Even if you arrive tired.