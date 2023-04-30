The coronation ceremony of Carlos III, which will be held next Saturday, comes in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis from which the United Kingdom has not yet emerged. Despite the new monarch’s attempt to reduce the grandeur and ostentation that an ancient rite entails in the British monarchy, there are many citizens who feel detached from an essentially religious liturgy that does not quite fit into the 21st century.

70 years ago, when Elizabeth II was crowned, the British authorities had just lifted tea rationing. It would still be a few months before they did the same with the meat. “I haven’t been able to understand all this fuss. I hope this is the last coronation of its kind we see, for it does not represent ordinary people at all. Although I fear that mine is a minority opinion, even among the working class, ”wrote Labor MP Barbara Castle, who a decade later would be part of the Harold Wilson government.

That ceremony, which lasted for three hours, had more than 8,000 guests in Westminster Abbey and was seen by 32.2 million viewers when the population of the United Kingdom was 50 million. It was “the last great imperial display… a magnificent funeral tribute to a world order that was already ending,” according to historian Ben Pimlott.

The coronation of Carlos III, next Saturday, will paradoxically be an event that will arouse worldwide interest and curiosity, but which, in his own country, will no longer have the same emotional impact. 64% of Britons, according to the latest survey of YouGov, the royal parade and religious ceremony matters very little or nothing to him. The new monarch has instructed that his ceremony be shorter, closer to the street, and more modest in pomp and budget.

The number of guests – about 2,200 – will be a quarter of that of his mother. The number of aristocrats, nobles and politicians will be drastically reduced, to accommodate almost 850 attendees from the National Health Service (the Covid Heroes), voluntary organizations and all the philanthropic associations that Charles of England cultivated during decades as Prince of Wales.

tradition and change

The coronation rite, which dates back to 1066, with King William I the Conqueror, has no political implications. Carlos III is king from the minute following the death of Isabel II. It is a sacramental ceremony alien to most modern constitutional monarchies, in which God’s grace falls on the head of state while he shows his submission to a higher spiritual authority. It is an act for the greater glory of the (Anglican) Church of England and Wales, of which the monarch is supreme governor, in a country where, according to the latest 2021 census of the Office for National Statistics, only 46% of its citizens call themselves Christians, and far fewer have an active religious life.

“The United Kingdom is the only European monarchy to maintain a religious coronation, as opposed to constitutional investitures in which, with or without public participation, the sovereign swears to comply with the Constitution,” says Bob Morris, director of The Constitution Unit, the Political Research Center at University College London. “It is not at all a requirement for the succession to take place,” he points out.

The key is not in the law, but in history. With capital letters. Despite the fact that many critics wonder if the United Kingdom needs such an exuberant and expensive ceremony: there are no official figures, but it is estimated at almost 120 million euros. It will no longer be anointed with whale oil, but with olive oil, at the express wish of an environmentally conscious king, but it will maintain a sanctity that grates with the confessional plurality, if not agnosticism, of contemporary British society. He knows that before leaving his mark in the years that his reign lasts, he must insert it into an ancient tradition. The Carolina period may be different from the Elizabethan period, but never modern. It cannot be a monarch who on Saturday will carry the sovereign’s orb, the royal scepter, the crown of Saint Edward, and will be anointed —facing the altar, and with his back to the guests and to the world— by the Archbishop of Canterbury with sacred oil.

“It seems strange in these times that the sovereign is anointed after proclaiming his will to protect the interest of the Church of England,” says Vernon Bogdanor, Professor of Politics at King’s College and the most prestigious constitutionalist in the United Kingdom. Unlike the oaths [hacer cumplir la ley, gobernar con justicia y defender a la Iglesia]which are a legal obligation, that rite is not mandatory and could be something separate”, suggests the academic.

A particular neutrality

In 2018, the BBC made a special documentary to mark the 70th birthday of the then Prince of Wales and heir to the throne. Carlos de Inglaterra had carved out a controversial reputation over the previous decades, by freely expressing his opinion publicly on topics as varied as environmental protection, contemporary architecture or urban social deterioration. Will he be an activist king?, the journalist asked him. “I’m not that stupid. I will be obliged to move within the constitutional parameters”, replied Carlos.

His barely eight months of reign have served to verify how the new monarch tries to fit into the corset of his new life. And how he understands the servitudes of his role. When British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak managed to settle the poisonous post-Brexit lace dispute between London and Brussels earlier this year, he dubbed the solution the Windsor Framework Agreement. Carlos III wanted to receive the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and participate in this effort to build bridges. Faced with the anger of the eurosceptic conservatives and Northern Irish unionists, who saw a political interference from the crown that would have been unthinkable under Elizabeth II, the new king’s entourage backed down. The agreement between Sunak and von der Leyen was signed not in Windsor Castle, but in the town hall, and the royal house later reduced the king’s role in the whole affair in a statement.

The monarch also had to take a step back when he initially wanted the coronation ceremony to serve so that someone like him, with a deep spirituality, could present himself, not as a “defender of the only faith” (Anglican, understood), but as a “defender of the faith” in general. After his pluses and minuses with the Church of England and Wales, the approach will be less ambitious. Four lords will be present at Westminster Abbey – one Hindu, one Muslim, one Sikh and one Jew – who will represent their religious beliefs, but without intervening in a liturgy that, by historical and constitutional convention, will be Anglican.

