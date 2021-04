‘We are’, his prodigious new work, leads some musical recommendations where Fruit Bats and Ana Cano also shine

A few days ago, in the magnificent column entitled ‘Six bullets’, my soul sister Rosa Palo told that there are songs loaded by the devil capable of leaving you struck down at a crossroads one spring morning. How right Either with a look tarnished with the past or under the echo of that lethargic future that attacks the first of change armed with