Denmark began on Tuesday to use the “coronapase”, the new instrument to advance in the gradual reopening of the territory that must conclude at the end of May.

Available through a cell phone app, as well as in paper format, allows for the moment to enter hairdressers, beauty salons, or even schools to learn to drive, proving that the carrier is vaccinated, that he has already contracted the coronavirus -with a positive result of between 2 and 12 weeks – or it has tested negative in the last 72 hours.

“I’ve been waiting three months for my hair to be cut”Rune Højsgaard, a 42-year-old computer scientist, told AFP, delighted to finally be able to enter a newly reopened hairdresser.

“I did a test on Saturday, it is valid until this afternoon. I am used to doing coronavirus testing once or several times a weekso it’s not really a problem for me, “he explains.

After nearly four months of closure, Pernille Nielsen, the hairdresser, is “excited” to find her clients again.

The “coronapase” on the cell phone. AFP photo

“We have waited so long for this reopening! Now, we do everything we can to reopen and if that’s what to do (the crown pass), then we do it “, sums up the person in charge of the room, counting on the cooperation of the clients, who rushed to reserve shifts as soon as it opened its doors, at the end of March.

Denmark is one of the first countries in Europe in applying this type of systems. The European Commission is working on the launch of a digital “green certificate” for free movement within the EU.

In the Scandinavian country, the “coronapass” is not used for travel at the moment, although the government intends to do so.

Mandatory

It will instead be mandatory for access the café terraces, which are scheduled to reopen on April 21, and then in restaurants, museums, theaters and cinemas from May 6.

The almost general reopening is scheduled for May 21, date chosen because it must correspond to the end of the vaccination of those over 50 years of age.

The “coronapass” is provisional, say the Danish authorities, but should remain in force until the entire Danish population has had access to the vaccine, in theory during the boreal summer.

Entrepreneurs who do not require the presentation of the “coronapase” will be sanctioned with a fine of a minimum of 470 dollars, and up to more than 7,000 in case of recidivism, specified the Ministry of Justice.

For customers, the fine will be about $ 390. A coercive device that also arouses discontent.

On Saturday, the anti-restriction movement “Men in Black” organizes a new demonstration in Copenhagen against the “coronapase”.

For merchants, it represents one more problem. “It is an unreasonable responsibility to impose (this control) on a merchant. It would be much better if the police make inspection visits, like the controllers on trains,” estimates Jakob Brandt, director of the SMVdanmark SME federation, in an interview with the newspaper. Politiken.

Secondary school students who partially return to their schools as of Tuesday are not subject to the “crown pass” requirement, but it is strongly recommended that all pupils over 12 and teaching staff undergo regular testing. In Denmark, more than 300,000 daily screening tests for covid-19 can be performed today.

About 7% of the 5.8 million inhabitants were fully vaccinated, and 13.3% received a first dose.

The campaign, which had started faster than anywhere else in Europe, came to a halt as the AstraZeneca vaccine remains suspended in the territory pending further evaluations of its side effects.

Source: AFP

PB