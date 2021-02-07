The German philosopher Hartmut Rosa asks: Has man lost the sense of human interconnectedness that is the origin of social and political values ​​and traditions, with the retreat of the experience of spatial convergence between human beings following the current Corona pandemic, which imposed separation between people?

If “Rosa” concludes that modern technologies are based on combining the dynamics of acceleration in space and time with the freezing of the actual need for movement as a result of the new means of communication and transportation, then he sees at the same time that Corona’s dilemma about this phenomenon into a pattern of practical management of the human situation may turn In the future to permanent behavior, even after the current epidemic is victorious.

In fact, during the year that has passed since the beginning of the outbreak of the epidemic, the world experienced the experience of closure, which was initially considered temporary and limited, but it continued from a distance, and it is not expected to recede even after the vaccination was circulated on a full global scale. Although the closure of cities in and of itself is not a new phenomenon, rather that the world has been defined by the measures of prohibition and restriction of movement in periods of wars and epidemics, the new experience has its own peculiarities and its distinctive limitations in two aspects: the expansion of the pace of control and seizure outside the considerations of direct health and security necessities, and the overlapping of procedures Closing down with permanent public policies.

As is well known, the experience of city lockdown measures started with China before being extended to most countries of the world. If the closure in part means disrupting the style of the open city, which is one of the foundations of modernity in its liberal standards, horizons for aesthetic and consumerist living, and its approach to the unfolding body, then on the other hand it means the ability of the new technical revolution to compensate for the accumulative bonds that were crystallized by the first industrial revolution in controlling the system. Work and the ensuing class structure. The new statistical data showed that the experience of closing cities led to the reversal of economic balances, with the retreat of traditional economic patterns based on transportation and spatial movement (aviation, tourism, and hotel …) and the inflation of artificial intelligence economies based on virtual flow and digital communication (e-commerce, distance educational platforms and electronic publishing) ..)

Although most of the countries of the world have suffered great difficulties in conducting the closure procedures, with their high economic and social costs and their negative impact on the pattern of political life and the administrative institutional system of the state, the experience of a full year of prohibitions and restrictions began to impose thinking of permanent alternatives to compensate for the current losses and difficulties in the horizon of the continuing crisis. For a year to come.

It has become evident that governments in particular are compelled to review three vital types of public policies: procedures for controlling and regulating individual and public freedoms and political pluralism, health policies and systems, and media policies.

With regard to the political aspect related to democratic life, the experience of closure demonstrated the urgent need to match the necessities of health protection with the rights of individuals and groups in expression and free activity, at a stage in which the human being was stripped of his primary rights to movement and work, and electoral entitlements were suspended even in ancient democracies.

As for public health policies, they have shown their total inability to absorb the current shock, even in the developed industrialized countries that have suffered from the difficulties of effective and prompt care of the victims of the pandemic, even at its lowest levels. From providing protective masks and body hygiene items to therapeutic medicines, respirators and recovery rooms. It has been evident that the health management pattern based on globalization of hospital products and the privatization of medical care cannot cope with the renewed wave of viral epidemics, which specialists assert that the world is still in its infancy.

As for the traditional media, it has emerged that it is among the victims of the current pandemic that has resulted in the cessation of hundreds of written newspapers, and the decline in the advertising market to an alarming extent. If the digital editions of newspapers have benefited from the current crisis that has doubled the pace of reading and reading, then what is at stake is to invest the current challenges in crystallizing permanent and final solutions to the problem of traditional media that some are betting on its mediating end. And if many of the known events have demonstrated the falsity of the illusion of replacing traditional media with car social media sites (as we have shown previously on this page), however, thinking has become necessary to redraw appropriate media policies to preserve the gains of investigation, enlightenment and criticism dating back to the era of written journalism within the opportunities And the potential of the new digital age.