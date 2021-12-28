Active reminder

Winston Churchill lives on in his statement: “Blood, sweat and tears.Hendrikus Colijn with the words: “Just go to sleep.” Time will tell in which statement Mark Rutte will live on, but a major contender is firmly: “I have no active memory of that.” Repeated many times since April 1, 2021, sometimes in the snickering company of passive memory. Second major contender for Rutte: “We must be able to continue to have a nice barbecue” (about the climate crisis).

Evening Lockdown

The corona pandemic is causing an unprecedented deluge of new words. Recent newcomer is the evening lockdown. This is a descendant of the intelligent lockdown. Other family members include 50 pluslockdown, lockdownparty, lockdown rules, lockdownsex, and so on. These are all words that many would like to add to the language museum quickly. Together with Delta variant, Omikron variant, Omikron panic and at least a thousand other coronaneologisms.

boost

Boosten already existed, for ‘bringing to a better performance’. And booster we already had, for example for ‘radio amplifier’. Boosting is new and can currently be heard daily, together with booster campaign, booster injection, booster shot, booster shot and booster vaccination. In this regard, Minister Hugo de Jonge spoke of a boost, a 4P word. Easy prediction: these booster words will remain, because in countries with low vaccination coverage, the Sigma, Ypsilon and Omega variants are already in the making.

Defendgroup

They have been popping up more and more at anti-coronavirus demonstrations for a year: members of so-called Defend groups. They say they want to protect other protesters against police brutality, but they do so by using force against the police themselves. They wear masks, have a flag with their own logo and are organized locally. The news included Defend Gouda and Defend IJmuiden. People also talk about defenders. Defined in a report by the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security: “Groups in which vandalism, insult, incitement and violence against the police are accepted.”

Genderschmerz

Coined by Jan Kuitenbrouwer this summer in HP/The Time in an article about a bill to have your gender changed without a review procedure at the registry office. “When reference is made to the transgender for whom this law is intended,” says Kuitenbrouwer, “it is always the traditional, existential transgender who can count on understanding and empathy from the general public, never the troubled adolescent with gender schmerz.” Formed from the English gender and the final part of weltschmerz.

sensitivity reader

There was a time when publishers stuck their necks out to push social boundaries. Now some publishers are switching a sensitivity reader to prevent them from crossing borders. This one sensitivity reader peruses a manuscript for potentially offensive passages, stereotypes, and politically incorrect statements. In this context, one also speaks of a diversity editor.

oat milk elite

Successor or competitor of the word yuppie. It concerns affluent young people who opt for sustainable and relatively expensive alternatives, such as vegan oat milk in the coffee. oat milk elite was conceived by the journalist Jonas Kooyman, who publishes an online newsletter of the same name. “The oat milk elite helps you to better understand the zeitgeist. Every second Sunday morning I send a list of the best trend stories about the urban lifestyle.”

Intimacy vacuum

No, this has nothing to do with corona, but with long-term love relationships. The flame may go out, causing a intimacy vacuum can occur, translated with us as intimacy vacuum. It is about the lack of connection and intimacy, both mentally and physically. Recent headline from the Dragonfly: “That’s how you recognize an ‘intimacy vacuum’ in your relationship, just like Marco and Leontine.”

juice channel, juice channel

Sometimes concatenated and sometimes with a space, but it’s new and a lot has been written about it this fall: juice channels or gossip channels on YouTube and Instagram. Head out of it General Newspaper: “’Juice channels’ revolutionize gossip land”. Head out of the Linda.: “Juice channels, the tabloids of our time”. juice is American slang for ‘gossip’, hence. Also in circulation: juice channel.

Climate wappie

The word wappie continues to advance. This year, the climate wappies join, among others, the conspiracy wappies, corona wappies, vaccination wappies and virus wappies. It is an ironic word, coming from circles of so-called climate deniers. They label people who point out the dangers of climate change, such as Greta Thunberg, to climate wappies. Hence a headline like “Demonstrating climate wappies pampered” (Elsevier) or a sentence such as “Driving a car in Amsterdam is already bad and then those climate wappies will make it even worse” (No style). and no, herd is not a typo here, but a kind of creative sensitivity reader censorship.

Flashing light summer

„Fear of new ones flashing light summer. Travel advice turns out to be based on sometimes weeks old data,” headlined The Telegraph in June. The question of many holidaymakers was: what color code does my planned holiday destination have? And what should you do if the color code suddenly jumps from yellow to orange? Many Dutch people ultimately opted for the safest option: another holiday in their own country.

migrant war

Waging war by using migrants as weapons. Aleksandr Lukashenko, president of Belarus, made the news for weeks this year. “Wars come in all forms,” Belarusian political scientist Yaroslav Romanchuk said in a statement. NRC, „hybrid wars, information wars, trade wars. This is a migrant war”. In relation to this disgusting form of warfare, the word also peaked migrant flights.





pandemonium

Often heard from teenagers and twenty-somethings: „Really, I don’t want to talk about it anymore, I am pandemic.” Related words are tired out and tired at home. together with gecoronized, pandemic and pandemic (“So I am too pandemic-minded to study”).





puncture polarization

Torn friendships, disagreements in families, clashing anti- and provaxers: corona creates an unprecedented division in Dutch society. One speaks in this connection of vaccination- or prick polarization. That last word has a better chance of survival because mouth tastes better. head out The Telegraph: “Pick polarization is harmful to society”. Prick polarization resulted in a remarkable winner in the Van Dale word of the year election: after an appeal by antivaxers on social media, this was sorry.

sensitize

The word sensitize has been around for some time, but before 2021 it was not very common in the Netherlands. That changed instantly in April of this year. Minutes showed that CDA politician Wopke Hoekstra had said during the Council of Ministers: “We tried to raise awareness of Mr. Omtzigt, but we were unsuccessful.” A discussion broke out about the exact meaning, a good indication of the obscurity of sensitize. Mentioned were: to tame, to reason, to make sensitive to criticism, and: to stab a knife in the back. Anyway: thanks to Hoekstra, sensitize now almost as famous and laughable as the word combination function elsewhere.

Snot bubble protocol

A word with four o’s, three l’s and three t’s: we don’t have many of those in Dutch. Meaning: policy that determines for which cold complaints small children are allowed to go to school. Did well in headlines. “Long queues at GGD test street due to new snot bubble protocol”. Immediately followed by: “Snotte bubble protocol now under attack again”.





Sywerten

New words derived from proper names, called eponyms, are rare. You usually have to do something really remarkable for it. Sywert van Lienden did that with his face mask deal. Sywerten especially well on social media. The meaning can be guessed, it is a synonym for ‘lie, cheat, cheat, steal’. Two example sentences: “I was sywert by the car dealer” and “Companies and healthcare institutions also sywert” (No style). Also found: someone deliver a Sywert region and do a Sywertje.

Vaccination Refugee

In connection with the distribution of booster shots, the Netherlands is at the bottom of the list of European countries. The result, according to a board member of the interest group for people with a disability or a chronic illness: “You see that you get a kind of vaccination refugees where people go to get their booster across the border.” Also booster refugee named.

waterwappie

After the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding this summer in the Netherlands and Belgium, among others, Dutch activist Willem Engel questioned the existence of those floods. As a result, Antoin Scholten, chairman of the Limburg-North Security Region, launched the word in a press conference waterwapple.

Housing protest

Preventing a housing shortage requires vision and long-term planning, but many politicians are allergic to it. Social consequence: a harrowing shortage of affordable rental and owner-occupied homes. This year this resulted in new words that express a lot of anger and frustration. Most striking, because tens of thousands of Dutch people took part, the housing protest. The National Student Union proposed a slum landlord fine before, a minister asked real estate agents to start working with a bidding log – this to make house sales fairer and more transparent. Also obligation to live in yourself, a shortening of the older self-occupancy obligation, peaked, along with, among others, anti-speculation clause and living gap. Meanwhile, more and more elderly people who live too large suffer from housing shame.