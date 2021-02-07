The Municipality of Ras Al Khaimah and the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah have stipulated that customers and auditors receive the “Covid-19” vaccine, and present a certificate proving that they have received the second dose of the vaccine, to receive them in customer happiness centers.

The Human Resources Department in Ras Al Khaimah required, starting from yesterday, that all employees of the government of Ras Al Khaimah must perform a nasal swab examination (PCR) every seven days, at the employee’s own expense, if any, with the exception of employees who received two doses of the “Covid-19 vaccine.” », It also stipulated that outsourcing companies, public services companies, cleaning or maintenance companies and the like, which are contracted by government agencies, to conduct a nose swab examination for their employees who are present or who will be present on a daily basis at the workplace of government agencies, every seven days, at the expense The companies contracted with or contracted with it, with the exception of the employees of those companies who received the “Covid-19” vaccine.

The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department decided to receive the auditors at the Customer Happiness Center, starting today, within new precautionary conditions and measures in line with the efforts made to confront the pandemic. Munther bin Shukr, director general of the municipality, said that it is a requirement for the customer to have received the second dose of the “Covid-19” vaccine, and to show evidence that two weeks have passed since receiving the second dose, to allow him to enter the Customer Happiness Center.

The Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah also decided to prevent any customer from entering the department’s headquarters without showing a negative test result for the Coronavirus, and not to pass a negative examination for 72 hours, based on the current situation, and in light of the precautionary measures to combat the Coronavirus.

For its part, the Judicial House in Ras Al Khaimah launched a health initiative to vaccinate its affiliates with the vaccine against “Covid-19”. The initiative included receiving the first dose of the vaccine for judges, prosecutors, employees and users, as part of strengthening the state’s efforts to combat the virus, and spreading awareness of the importance of taking the vaccine. In a way that contributes to preserving the safety and health of all employees of the court of law.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

