Dibba Fujairah Municipality has adopted a number of new precautionary measures in an effort to enhance public safety to prevent the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), within new precautionary conditions and measures in line with the efforts made to confront the pandemic.

The Director General of Dibba Municipality, Eng. Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, confirmed that it is required for the customer to have received the (Covid-19) vaccine and his case appeared in the fortification application with the letter (E), or to present a negative PCR test result within 48 hours to allow him to enter the municipality headquarters.

He explained that this precautionary measure comes within the framework of enhancing public safety for employees and auditors alike, and in an effort to spread awareness of the importance of taking the vaccine.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

