Dibba Fujairah Municipality has adopted a number of new precautionary measures in an effort to enhance public safety to prevent the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), within new precautionary conditions and measures in line with the efforts made to confront the pandemic. The director general of the municipality, Hassan Al Yamahi, confirmed that it is a requirement for the customer to have received the “Covid-19” vaccine, and his case appeared in the fortification application with the letter (E), or to present a negative “PCR” test result within 48 hours to allow him to enter the municipality headquarters. . He explained that this measure enhances the general safety of employees and auditors.





