John Kornblum, 77, was US ambassador to Bonn and Berlin from 1997 to 2001. He then switched to the private sector, but continues to observe and comment intensively on transatlantic events. The Tagesspiegel reached him at his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mr. Kornblum, US President Donald Trump tested positive for Corona a good 30 days before the election. Can he count on a compassionate bonus?

Would this be a normal choice, yes. But this is not a normal choice. The people who will feel sorry for him are the ones who will choose him anyway. And those who don’t want to vote for him won’t develop much compassion either.

And what about the others, the undecided?

According to polls, just under ten percent of voters are still unsure who to vote on November 3rd. Many have already voted. That 10 percent are described as moderate Republicans who voted for him in 2016 because they hoped for change. Now they have great doubts about him as a person and about how he acts. So I believe that this will harm him.

What exactly does that do to Trump’s election campaign?

It totally upsets its message. He tried everything to get the Corona issue off the table. He wanted to talk about radical left, urban violence and law and order. He downplayed the danger of the virus and made fun of masks. He is no longer credible on this issue. His own infection in combination with his catastrophic appearance at the TV duel last Tuesday – that throws him completely off track.

What was your thought when you heard about Trump’s contagion?

My first thought was: Now it’s the right one. He downplayed the danger of the virus, he was arrogant. My second thought was: This will almost completely destroy his chances of re-election. He urgently needed positive news. I say this knowing full well that we have all learned not to underestimate him. Normal considerations do not work for him.

Former American Ambassador, John Kornblum. Photo: Kai-Uwe Heinrich

Can you imagine him campaigning out of quarantine, for example via daily press conferences, where it is then all about him?

No. And he can no longer hold his daily rallies.

Is it okay for Joe Biden to continue campaigning?

Absolutely. Under no circumstances should he interrupt this, as he has tested negative. It is important that he perform like he does today at Grand Rapids, Swing State Michigan. He has to get the votes of voters who live outside the liberal cities. He has a good chance of winning Michigan back. And you must not forget: he was always very careful and had to let Trump tease him so that he does fewer and smaller events and always wears a mask. Now all of a sudden Biden looks very good.