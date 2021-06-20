I had previously written a different version of this piece. About a resounding victory of the Red Devils over Russia during the first match of this European Championship. About the ‘deep bow’ that newspaper The last news after the weekend on his pages for the team with “the most balls” at this European Championship. About a 3-0 that confirmed what we had long thought: that the Belgians could fulfill their favorite role. Finally win that European Championship title.

I was sitting on a terrace in Florenville, Wallonia. At the tables sat people in red-yellow-black wigs and caps with devil-type caps. The fact that they had to stay put with a maximum of four at a time could not spoil the fun. Enthusiastic cries came from the village square, someone had brought out a vuvuzela, and after the game, cars continued to drive in circles honking their horns. The flag was out.

But then came game two.

In a backyard in Ghent, the television is ready and the beer is cold. Cheeks are painted with the Belgian tricolor. With Russia, Finland and Denmark as opponents, Belgium is not classified in a difficult group. The fear of not getting past the group stage was therefore all but absent, but after the first well-run match, people are already looking much further. “If we have to play against the Netherlands in the final, who are you for?” asks a present who is anticipating things.

Below the freezing point

Two minutes after kick-off, the atmosphere drops below freezing. A bad pass from Belgian defender Jason Denayer ends up with a Danish player, who easily crosses for the opening goal.

Belgium has never won a major tournament. Three years ago, at the World Cup in Russia, they were close. The Red Devils were then unbeaten in five games. After a spectacular win, first over Japan and then favorite Brazil, the euphoria about this ‘golden generation’ was great. Until the French blocked the Belgian footballers’ way to the final. The Devils eventually became third, after the victory over England in the consolation final.

This European Championship is the last chance for the golden generation, some of whom are about to retire from football. The country has been in place 1 of the FIFA ranking for some time now; over world champions France. With the 2018 World Cup in mind, expectations for the start of the European Championship were sky-high in Belgium, where large championships are often started a lot more soberly than in the Netherlands. No streets full of decorations where the king comes to shake hands, but an exponentially increasing number of flags hanging from the windows.

In broadcasts about the European Championship of the Red Devils on the Flemish public broadcaster, enthusiasm was further stirred up in the week before the first match. A battery of well-known Flemings, including writer Herman Brusselmans and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, showed up to convince anyone who was still in doubt. “All the great countries are afraid of that little country,” one of the speakers seemed to refer to the bravely resisting Gauls.

However, not all stars were favorable for the 1-0 deficit against Denmark. The fact that the corona crisis caused the European Championship to be postponed for a year was perhaps the least convenient for the Red Devils of all teams: the average age of the team is now more than 29. “Adult”, national coach Roberto Martinez likes to call his team. Critics especially see in the defense that the best are a day older and also slower: Tobi Alderweireld is 32, Jan Vertonghen 34, Thomas Vermaelen 35. There are also concerns from an offensive point of view. Captain Eden Hazard was constantly injured this year. Kevin De Bruyne, arguably the most expensive Belgian footballer ever, broke his nose and eye socket during the Champions League final at Manchester City.

In addition, the Devils have to play every game ‘out’, and have to travel back and forth a lot. It is the fault of typical Belgian political squabbles. Originally, Brussels was one of the host cities of the European Championships. In the absence of a large enough stadium, an ambitious Eurostadium would be built in the ‘European capital’. But incessant disagreements between the regions made it impossible to finish the stadium on time, more than three years ago. The construction of a stadium was then, and still has not started.

Reality check

Match two at the European Championship became a reality check. Those who like to look at things positively saw how Martinez sent his strong holders onto the field after the break. Alex Witsel, who suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury at the beginning of this year, made a miraculous return just in time. Captain Eden Hazard looked like his old self again. Kevin De Bruyne saved the game by giving Belgium the win with a goal and assist and an immediate spot in the round of 16, although he hasn’t felt half of his face yet. The third group match is therefore of less importance.

If you look at things less rosy, you saw a rudderless team in the first half against Denmark that did not create a single chance, and must hope that the above three – as yet fragile – players can also assist in the eighth finals.

“Come back from that tricolor cloud, the Red Devils will not make it to the quarterfinals,” a columnist wrote in the newspaper after the game against Denmark. The morning. The atmosphere was back in the Ghent garden. That’s how it works here in Belgium, summarizes one attendee. “If we concede a goal, everything is bad. But if we score, we think we will win the European Championship.”

First on Monday against Finland but once to secure the group win definitively and then to reach the quarter-finals on Sunday.