03/09/2025



Updated at 5:04 p.m.





He Insolac Caja 87 He could not prolong his victorious streak, which stretched up to the five triumphs in a row, and fell this Sunday at home against him Coto Córdoba CB. The Caliphate team, spurred by the talent of Del Pino, neutralized the cajista attack and took the loot of the San Pablo pavilion. After this defeat, the third of the Eloy Ramírez stage in thirte West Group After 20 days played.

Despite a dubitative start of the box, the Eloy Ramírez team, which counteracted Egbuta’s score with the outer points of Bertain And above all, BILALOVICto shoot the Hispanic team seven from an advantage three minutes to finish the period (16-9). Nine above, but after the dead time requested by Nacho Pastor, Córdoba accumulated a 0-8 partial that finished Of the eagle on the horn of the first quarter (18-17).

At the start of the second period, the situation did not vary, with a Córdoba preserve that opened a hole in the scoreboard after three free throws, forcing the Utrerano coach to burn a dead time three minutes after the period (18-24). The Sevillian team with A 16-6 partialexercising Bilalovic and Djedovic of stilets, to leave the score in 36-31 at rest.

The passage through changing rooms did not sit well with the pupils of Eloy Ramírezwho stopped writing easily and barely found the road through a very inspired Franch. The Cordoba were entrusted into Gadiliauskas and pine to resume the advantage and send the game to the last period with three rent (51-54).









Insolac Caja 87 (18+18+15+21): Rafa Santos (5), Bertain (13), Bilalovic (21), Djedovic (8) and Issanza-Baoko-initial fifteenth; Herrera (5), Miladinovic, Franch (13), Serrano (7), Latorre and Hugo Silva.

Coto Córdoba CB (17+14+23+32): Del Pino (22), Muñoz, Martín (2), Egbuta (12) and Gadiliauskas (11) -initialquintet-; Del Águila (7), Aboubakar (7), Peralta (2), Orozco (12), Moreno (8), Mushila (3) and Fadal.

Referees: Betanzos García and Almansa García. They eliminated Peralta (m. 35) from visitors. Twenty day of the west group of the second Feb. San Pablo Sports Palace.

The Cordoba sentence

He Insolac Caja 87 He tried to put another march in the final room, but the Córdoba preserve matched the bet and hand in hand Egbuta and Pino They neutralized the boxes boxes (59-66). Each green effort was answered by an action of the Coto Córdoba. With a triple of Gadiliauskas and a penetration of Orozco, he maintained the seven advantage in the absence of three and a half minutes (65-72). The Sevillian team tried to get into the game, but a rosary of bad decisions linked to the Del Pino Festival sent the victory for Córdoba (72-86).