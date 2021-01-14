He ATP 250 of Córdoba, which will raise the curtain on the South American tour of brick dust, has already assured the presence of the two best Argentine players of the moment, Diego Schwartzman, world number nine, and Guido Pella, 44th in the ranking. This was confirmed this Thursday Mariano Ink, director of the contest, which will be held between February 22 and 28 under a strict coronavirus prevention protocol and with closed doors.

Besides of Small, finalist last year and top favorite in 2021, and the Bahian, who reached the decisive instance in the previous season, also assured his participation Juan Ignacio Londero (81st), who won the title in 2019, in the first edition of the event. Meanwhile, if he recovers from the sprain in his left wrist that forced him to get off the Australian Open, the Chilean would also say present Cristian Garin, current champion.

The tournament will be held at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium – as in previous years, a field with tubular stands will be built nearby – without an audience, but with a reduced number of guests.

Juan Ignacio Londero, champion in the first edition, in 2019, also confirmed his presence. Photo EFE / Nicolás Aguilera

“It is planned to play it like this. And even if the numbers (of infected) improve, we are not going to change that position, to respond to health protocols“Ink told the virtual press conference.

Foreign players must prove a negative PCR test before entering the country and everyone – including Argentines – will undergo another check upon arrival in Córdoba. Only when the negative is confirmed in that last test can they start training.

As is happening in all tournaments on the professional circuit since the season resumed last August, a bubble will be set that will include the hotel and the venue of the event. Tennis players and their companions – a maximum of two for each player – will only be able to move between those two places.

The central court of the ATP of Córdoba, which will show this year the empty stands as in the image. Instagram photo @cordobaopen

“As for the hotel, there will be exclusive sectors where only tennis players will be. Obviously everyone will have to take the responsibility of wearing the chinstrap all the time,” Ink commented. will be disqualified and they will receive a financial fine “for putting the community at risk”.

The tournament will distribute a prize bag of 334 thousand dollars, 40 percent less than in 2020, a similar reduction to the one that was given, with the authorization of the ATP, in many other events on the circuit after the economic blow that occurred by Covid-19. And it will have a reduced number of ball kids and linesmen.

“At this moment we decided to prioritize health and to be able to follow all the protocols,” said the businessman. And he reflected: “It is a privilege to do this tournament if we take into account the situation the world is experiencing.”

The Córdoba ATP was originally scheduled to start on February 1. But the move from the Australian Open to the 8th of that month to comply with the quarantine restrictions of the government of that country, put its celebration in doubt.

After weeks of uncertainty, the ATP finally confirmed in the last days of December the new date of the contest. It will be the first date of the slow court tour of South America, which will then continue with the ATPs in Buenos Aires (March 1-7) and Santiago de Chile (March 8-14).

Look also

