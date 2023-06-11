Marcelo Ebrard, Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal. Agencies

The presidential candidates of Morena will have to overcome the first crucial stage of the internal contest this Sunday: the session of the National Council in which dozens of party leaders will approve the set of rules that will govern the race for the candidacy. Up to 370 morenista councilors are summoned this day in a hotel in Mexico City to discuss and vote on a proposal that satisfies the different interests of the four main adversaries: the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum; the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard; the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, and the leader of the Morena faction in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal. The Council, in theory, must crystallize the requirements already defined by the President of the Republic and maximum leader of the party, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, just a few days ago, as revealed by EL PAÍS. Given that the president has assumed the role of master of ceremonies for the internal process, national councilors consulted by this newspaper are confident that this Sunday’s session will be smooth and that the agreements will be approved unanimously. The development of the meeting, however, is a reserved forecast.

The guidelines issued by López Obrador include that the caps —the applicants— resign their public positions as a condition to participate in the survey with which the candidacy will be defined; that they sign a commitment that they will stay in the game and support the person who wins; that they propose polling companies they trust (which will later be drawn), and that they designate representatives in a committee that will monitor the entire process in a transparent manner. It is expected that the directors will immediately approve the call for the internal selection process, in which the requirements that the applicants must meet (for example, the deadlines for their resignation), the registration date and the period in which they will be will take the survey. That the survey will consist of a single question or several —measuring attributes— could also be the subject of a vote this Sunday.

The four caps They are summoned to participate in the National Council, and are expected to give a message to the Morena leadership. The Council is the highest governing body of the party and is made up of up to 370 militants from all over the country. The current members were elected by another partisan body, the National Congress, in September 2022. The Morena Statute establishes that 200 councilors —half men and half women— are appointed by universal and secret vote of congressmen. The rest are predestined places. In 2022, the Statute was reformed so that governors from the ranks of the party could be part of the Council. The presidents, general secretaries and organization secretaries of Morena in the 32 states of the country also have a guaranteed place. This conformation gives the Council a heterogeneous nature, according to the inclinations that each president has for each corcholata.

Adán Augusto and Claudia Sheinbaum with Mario Delgado (in white), during the Morena National Congress in September 2022. Graciela López Herrera (Dark Room)

This fragmentation was notorious in the 2022 Congress. That time only Claudia Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto López attended among the presidential hopefuls, and there was no shortage of cheers for each other. In the absence of Ricardo Monreal, his brother, the governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal, was booed by the militants. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard did not appear either. The statutory reform also made room in the National Council for “delegates” in the States (designated in that position by the party leadership); the leaders of the Instituto de Formación Política Morenista and the newspaper Regeneración —its propaganda medium—, and “militants noted for their career and their contributions in building the party.” That was the Congress where, by the way, the extension of the mandate of Mario Delgado and Citlalli Hernández as president and general secretary of Morena was approved until after the 2024 elections.

Who are the counselors?

The National Council was chaired from 2014 to September 2022 by Bertha Luján, a former official of the Government of López Obrador in Mexico City (2000-2005) and mother of the federal Labor Secretary, Luisa María Alcalde. Luján’s tenure in that position was long due to a re-election and internal conflicts that prevented the holding of elections to renew party leadership positions for several years. She was relieved by the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, who at the beginning of the Obrador government was secretary of federal Security. Durazo collaborated in the government of the PAN Vicente Fox —he was his private secretary and spokesman—, but he distanced himself from him and over the years began to get closer to López Obrador. The appointment of Durazo as president of the Council received the unanimous vote of the congressmen in September of last year.

The list of members of the National Council was delivered by the party to the National Electoral Institute (INE). The profiles of the councilors summoned this Sunday to vote are a sample of how distributed the centers of power are: José Ramiro López Obrador, brother of the president; Jesús Ramírez, spokesman for the Presidency; federal deputies Emmanuel Reyes Carmona and Hamlet García Almaguer, linked to the Church of the Light of the World; Gabriela Jiménez Godoy, president of the organization Que Siga la Democracia AC, related to the party; former deputy and former senator Dolores Padierna, and former deputy and former leader of the PRD Beatriz Mojica.

Also, two caps they have a guaranteed vote in the Council itself, as morenista rulers: Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto (the latter was elected president of Tabasco and requested a license to assume as governor). Among the cadres that were included as “delegates” are Eulogio Monreal, brother of Senator Ricardo Monreal; Ignacio Mier, leader of the Morenista faction in the Chamber of Deputies; Senator César Cravioto, and former PAN member Luis Fernando Salazar.

Other directors, integrated “due to their career and contributions” to the Obrador movement, are the writer Elena Poniatowska; the philosopher Enrique Dussel; the producer Epigmenio Ibarra; the historian and director of the Fund for Economic Culture Paco Ignacio Taibo II; the sociologist Armando Bartra or Bernardo Bátiz, member of the Federal Judicial Council and who was attorney general in the Government of López Obrador in Mexico City (2000-2005). He monero rafael barajas The Snoop He is also a national adviser, in his capacity as president of the party’s Political Training Institute.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country