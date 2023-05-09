IN A DELIVERY from the beginning of the year, we inform you here that Andrés Manuel López Obrador had given the starting signal to his friend and countryman, Adán Augusto López. After a meeting in the National Palace with the three pre-candidates for Morena, the president informed them of the times to choose a candidate, which then extended until November.

“You have between now and October to grow and to be known,” he told her. Since then the Secretary of the Interior started a frantic race against time which apparently has paid off so much that In Claudia Sheinbaum’s war room, warning lights have already come on. In this pre-campaign season each “corcholata” plays with their surveys; the head of government leads almost all of them, but the slogan has also been to make Adam Augustus a non-existent candidate.

They are so concerned about the growth of López Obrador’s Plan B that heuristicshis political marketing agency, has dedicated himself to sowing the narrative that this is a fight between two: Sheinbaum and Marcelo Ebrard.

But the tenant of the Bucareli house has other data: in the first months of his arrival in the cabinet, at the end of August 2021, he had a 4% exposure; he is known today by 60% of the population.

While Sheinbaum and Ebrard no longer have much room to grow, Adán Augusto still has 40% of the population to reachHence, advancing the selection process is not the best thing for him.

In the last year, the former governor of Tabasco has built his political-electoral structure: he already has a political delegate and a territorial coordinator in each state, and these have their own local network.

The coordinator of that structure is Leonel Godoy, a character who has historically accompanied AMLO, the same as Cesar Yanezanother obradorista of strain who is also key in Adam’s campaign.

After the absences of Alfonso Romo and Julio Scherer, head of the office and legal advisor, respectively, of the Presidency, López Hernández kept the relationship and deal with big businessmen. He has also dedicated himself to forging alliances with the governors, fundamental at the time of the elections, some of which until recently accompanied Sheinbaum.

Point to Alfonso Durazo, Rutilio Escandón, Carlos Manuel Merino, Américo Villarreal, Mara Lezama, Julio Menchaca, Mauricio Kuri, Víctor Manuel Castro, Miguel Ángel Navarro, Lorena Cuéllar, Mauricio Vila and Ricardo Gallardo.

Last week polls were made public in which Adán Augusto appears with a voting intention of 24%, only four points below Ebrard and 10% behind Sheinbaum.

The Secretary of the Interior has only two months to leave Ebrard behind and reach and surpass the head of government, Sheinbaum. Does the horse that reaches win?

THE LEADING PRE-CANDIDATE in the polls, Claudia Sheinbaum has an Achilles heel in business. And it is that the head of Government of the CDMX It does not convince and does not generate confidence. Look, on Sunday he met with about thirty businessmen from Chihuahua. They left disappointed and upset. First, because they felt that Sheinbaum did not enter the issues that really mattered to them as they wanted, he never left his script and rather boasted of his achievements in CDMX in terms of security and corruption. And second, the impression was left that the same government apparatus of Sheinbaum covered the pre-candidate at all times during the meeting. And what things are, in the same La Casona Restaurant where the meeting was held on Sunday, 24 hours later, that is, yesterday, the other “corcholata”, Marcelo Ebrard, met with the same businessmen. With Foreign Minister Eloy Vallina, Alberto Terrazas, Andrés Elías Madero, Jaime Cruz Russek, Miguel Guerrero and Jenny Jacinto, among many others. Ebrard said that his objective if he becomes President is to broaden the base of the middle class and that due to nearshoring and TMEC the country is in a position to grow from 4 to 5% in a sustained manner.

THE COPPEL GROUP will invest more than 10 billion pesos. Some 3 thousand 900 million will be for construction and remodeling of stores, 2 thousand 100 million for building maintenance and more than 800 million for the acquisition of real estate. The investment aims to bring its financial products and services to more people, improve their shopping experience and continue to play a key role in the country’s financial inclusion. Said project is backed by the positive financial performance of Sakly, its real estate arm, which recently obtained a syndicated loan for up to 18 billion pesos. Today 1.9 million customers visit Coppel stores every day and 50% of these points are located in communities with less than 300,000 inhabitants. On the digital side, its platforms receive an average of more than three million daily visits, including its website or its mobile shopping or financial services applications. These efforts are led by David Coppel Calvo, Grupo Coppel’s Commercial, Omnichannel and Real Estate Director.

ONE more REAL ESTATE CONFLICT in Cancun. This is the Haven Hotelby the Spanish Juan Llull, built six years ago on a property that is not owned by and that for more than 20 years his family has tried to accredit him as their own. To date they have received more than 10 resolutions against. The Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office recently secured the hotel, which has 333 rooms and is located in Chetumal, in an area known as Laguna Azul. The seizure was carried out because the authority considered that its construction implied the dispossession of 48 hectares from the deceased Sergio Herrera. In these two decades, the validity of his family’s property title, which was delivered to him in 1998 by the extinct Agrarian Reform Secretariat, has been accredited. The Llull family, through Promotora Rancho San Miguel, has tried to prove ownership. But in 2017 the courts declared the partial nullity of the deed.

WENT VIRTUALLY UNNOTICED, but not to investors in the specialized real estate trusts (Fibras). It turns out that a few days ago the government of Guerrero, headed by Evelyn Salgado, “rescued” the Punta Diamante Viaduct. In reality, the hosts of the pupil of the unpresentable Félix Salgado Macedonio expropriated the bad and with the use of police said asset of 21.5 kilometers of two lanes in each direction. The road is operated by Fibra Orión, owned by Rodolfo Campos, which manages another couple of concessions: the 30-kilometer Tapachula-Talismán highway, in Chiapas, and another 10 toll-free highway sections in Durango, totaling 318.7 kilometers more. What happened in Acapulco calls into question the state concessions in the hands of Morena.

AS WE PROVIDE YOU, Plan B of the Electoral Reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was overwhelmed yesterday by the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation We accepted Arturo Zaldívar’s vote in favor of Alberto Pérez Dayán’s project. But there was the possibility that they would beat up the tenant of the National Palace with a single vote for his cause, which could be Jazmín Esquivel or Loretta Ortiz, but in the end both did not disappoint AMLO.

