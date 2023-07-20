the corcholata

To the rhythm of the tambora, Manuel Velasco Coello arrived in Culiacán yesterdayone of the “caps” that the candidacy of Morena for the Presidency of the Republic is disputed. The former governor of Chiapas met with the militants of the Green Ecologist Party and was confident in his speech. He said that he has already won big and forceful contests.

The following

The petistas are putting all the kilos on the visit to Sinaloa by Gerardo Fernández Noroña who wants Morena’s presidential candidacy. Yesterday they made an informative display of his coming on Saturday to Mazatlán and Culiacán, and on Sunday to Los Mochis. The one who was in Los Mochis is the federal deputy Fernando García socializing the coming of Noroña.

they made changes

Governor Rubén Rocha announced yesterday that Lina Morales Acosta would be the new head of the Trust for the Promotion of Tourism in the State of Sinaloa (promoter), the UAS retiree assumes this position in place of Alfonso Reséndiz Memije, an element very close to Alejandro Higuera, the governor’s private secretary.

Rocha returns

After almost nine months of not making a formal visit to Guasave, he Governor Rubén Rocha Moya will have a working tour today in said municipality, with a total of four events leading. The mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero is the one who should be happier with that visit, since the long absence of the state president has been a factor of ridicule towards him.

Walking

Opening roads, Liliana Cárdenas, former municipal president of Salvador Alvarado, has been seen Well, she recently protested as regional coordinator of the State Steering Committee of the PRI, north central zone, and there is also speculation in the municipality that she could be the future candidate for mayor. And with her participation in her party’s projects, she confirms that she is idly not her.

