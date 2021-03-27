More than half of a total of 103 students of the Psychology career of the Universidad del Comahue (UNCo) did “copy” and “paste”, taking the answers directly from pages found in Google, during an exam of the chair of Human Biology with the virtual modality.

The authorities announced that the first-year students who copied and pasted the answers were disapproved but will not receive sanctions. In addition, they will be able to appear at the new exam table, they reported from the university.

The situation generated surprise and scandal within the study center, because there is no history of an event of this size.

The students went to Google to find the answers. Photo: Shutterstock

The examination in question was taken in the virtual modality in line with the new sanitary measures due to the coronavirus. So that despite the control through the camera made by the teachers, the students achieved google the answers without being detected.

The fact that 52 out of 103 students did not hesitate to go to the famous search engine to respond is mentioned in a circular prepared by the academic secretary of the Faculty of Education Sciences of the UNCo, Fabiola Etchemaite.

“211 students enrolled at the examination table on March 11, but only 103 showed up. It was a synchronous two-hour written exam with an open camera, scheduled with the delivery of assignments through the Pedco platform (in reference to the virtual platform used by the university) “, indicates Etchemaite’s note.

The Faculty of Psychology of the Universidad del Comahue, in Cipolletti. Due to the coronavirus, the exam was being taken with the virtual modality. Stock Photo

“When conducting the evaluation, the teachers detected that 52 writings had serious copying or plagiarism situations easily discoverable through Google, “he adds.

In subsequent statements, Etchemaite detailed the modality. “They appear full paragraphs taken without any type of quotation or reference from Internet pages, “said the academic official to radio Universidad CALF.” It is not difficult to detect for a teacher who knows the biography. When you meet your students, you quickly realize that it is not a stand-alone writing that they are presenting, “he continued.

The chair chose to suspend the next table, which was to be the 26th, which will have a new date designated in the coming weeks. There will be no punishment either for those who appealed to “copy paste”. “Disapproving and having put yourself in public discussion seems to me that it is enough to learn,” stressed the academic secretary.

Copy-paste. The resource used by 52 psychology students to answer the answers to a test.

“The students who cheated were disapproved, and the rest passed,” Etchemaite explained.

“There are nine people in charge of the chair and it is a complex situation to be controlling mass examinations, where they must be observed hundreds of cameras simultaneously. The teachers are overloaded with work, “Etchemaite explained to La Mañana de Cipolletti.

NS