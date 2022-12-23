Minister Yasmín Esquivel Mossa, during a protocol act in Mexico City in November 2022. Isaac Esquivel (EFE)

The copied thesis of the Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) Yasmín Esquivel has exposed a chain of plagiarism within the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the country and of all Latin America. Like a snowball, the scandal has grown as the hours passed. To the impact that the work to obtain the degree of a minister of the highest court of justice was exactly the same as one published the previous year, is now added the revelation that her tutor, Professor Martha Rodríguez Ortiz, has advised at least six theses plagiarized between 1986 and 2010, as verified by EL PAÍS. In addition, there is another thesis identical to Esquivel’s presented in 1993 and reviewed by a different professor. The UNAM has announced that it is going to begin “a detailed analysis of the content and circumstances of the case”, while the SCJN, where the news has fallen like a bomb, remains in uncomfortable silence.

Just 10 days after the main court in Mexico elects its new president, a controversy has erupted in the hands of one of its ministers, a candidate for the presidency of the court and one of the best positioned, as the favorite by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The first blow to Yasmín Esquivel came from academic Guillermo Sheridan, who in an article in LatinUs revealed that his final paper to obtain a law degree in 1987 It was traced to one presented just the year before. This newspaper searched for Rodríguez late in the afternoon, who did not respond to requests for comments. During an interview with W Radio in the morning, the professor assured that this accusation “is an attack on women for wanting to be something better”, as well as “a silly and implausible thing”.

The two theses, both advised by Martha Rodríguez and titled the same: “Ineffectiveness of unions in trusted workers of Article 123 Section A”, can be reviewed for free in the UNAM repository. Word for word, they are two identical works: they share an index, introduction, chapters and even repeat the same grammatical errors. There is only one difference, Esquivel does not include the field work that it does incorporate Edgar Ulises Báez Gutiérrez, in 1986. “It is such gross plagiarism that it is even rude. The only thing left to plagiarize is the acknowledgments”, Juan Jesús Garza Onofre, a researcher at UNAM’s Institute of Legal Research, told EL PAÍS.

From Báez Gutiérrez there has been no news until now. But the problem does not end there. There is another exact thesis to that of 1986 and that of Esquivel. Now titled “Union for Trust Workers” and presented in 1993 by Juan Carlos Blanco Silva, who was, at least until 2018, an agent of the Public Ministry, attached to the Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of Crimes Committed by Public Servants of the PGJDF. Blanco Silva’s work opens the focus of the irregularities towards something bigger: his was not advised by Rodríguez, but by María Estela González Vidal. That is, the same work was presented three times, but by two different professors.

The same error, in five different theses

Following in the wake of the theses on trusted workers are that of Rodolfo César Navarro López, in 2008, and that of Juan Carlos Martínez Mendoza, in 2010. Both were supervised by Martha Rodríguez and in their cases they are copied exactly around 25 pages that correspond to the chapter of “Background of the unions”. In total there is a grammatical error that resists the passage of decades, the same misplaced comma between subject and predicate in five UNAM theses: “English unionism recognizes antecedents”, on page 17 in 1986, on 14 in 1987, in 20 in 1993, in 56 in 2008 and in 11 in 2010.

But it’s not just the topics on trade unionism that have been the subject of plagiarism. EL PAÍS has been able to verify that two other theses, now titled “Analysis of the dismissal notice” and also supervised by Martha Rodríguez, have the same text, the same paragraphs, ordered differently. What in 2007 Sagrario Reyes Kimball located on page 61 moves to 53 in the work of Rigoberto Germán García Carvajal in 2008. On this occasion, the plagiarism is more disguised and some connectors are changed in the repeated paragraphs, but the content of the text ends up being the same, there are the same citations at the bottom of the page, the same words in bold, the same misplaced tildes. in “that” or the same lack of tilde in “domestic”. Martha Rodríguez is listed as an advisor to 500 theses at the university.

The percentage of copied text to consider a work plagiarism is not exact. It may vary depending on the standard of the university or even the professor. There are some academics who consider ideas that are misquoted to be plagiarism. The citation systems also vary according to the institutions: APA, Chicago, ISO690… However, this is not what happens in the identified theses, where pages and entire pages are repeated, without any attribution to previous works. “Any case of plagiarism is serious,” says CIDE researcher Ximena Medellín, “institutions must take any indication seriously, but this goes beyond any assumption. It is essential that UNAM initiate an in-depth investigation because Minister Esquivel still has many years left in court.”

Title revocation possible

This scandal has thrown a meteorite at the image of two relevant Mexican institutions: UNAM and the Supreme Court. Garza Onofre points out that the research announced by the university is going to be slow —“the Unamite bureaucracy”— but “valuable”: “Any decision of these magnitudes or related to plagiarism are collegiate, there are many committees, they deliberate and from there they make any decision. They may take time.” For now, the UNAM has announced that the Academic and Scientific Integrity Committee of the Faculty of Higher Studies Aragon will be in charge of the analysis.

What can be the penalty for Minister Esquivel? “The most extreme: title revocation,” says Garza Onofre, on the other hand, it could be a warning to her or the obligation to redo the thesis again. “Even though many years have passed and the minister has done a master’s degree and a doctorate, there is a stain on the file. The minister is a former student, it is a difficult case, there is no abc, but there is a possibility that by deliberating they can make that determination, ”says the lawyer. A revocation of his bachelor’s degree could trigger like dominoes a loss of his professional license and ultimately a removal from his position on the Supreme Court. But all that is still a long way off, the analysis has just begun and it could last for months.

This implies that the investigation will not conclude before January 2, which is the date on which the SCJN elects its new president. Esquivel was one of the five candidates along with Norma Piña —the only other woman—, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, Alberto Pérez Dayán and Javier Laynez. The news has fallen like a bomb on a Court officially in recess since December 15. With the ministers and their teams at home, some even on vacation (only five of 11 show up). It is a media coup that seems very calculated. The revelation about Esquivel illustrates an unprecedented tension over the election for the presidency of the country’s highest court, which even includes personal attacks. At the moment, no minister or institutionally the SCJN has come out to comment on the subject. On January 2 they will all have to see each other again, although the experts practically eliminate Esquivel from the contention.

The minister has tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire. In a series of tweets, she has been publishing documents from colleagues in which she endorses her professional career. So far, neither President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who chose the minister to enter the Supreme Court in 2019, nor anyone close to the Government has come to the defense of Esquivel.

