Ríchard Ríos and his team, Palmeiras, said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday in an exciting match. After losing 2-1 in the first leg, they tied 2-2 against Botafogo in Sao Paulo and saw their rival advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Colombian played 71 minutes and was sacrificed to try to give Palmeiras more attack, which was 0-2 down at one point. He managed to tie the match and even had the goal that took the series to penalty kicks, but the goal was disallowed due to a previous handball by Gustavo Gómez, the scorer.

Ríos was the protagonist of a brawl midway through the first half, when he made a strong tackle on an opponent and two Botafogo players went up to him to complain. Referee Facundo Tello showed him a yellow card for that action, in the 35th minute.

News in development.

SPORTS