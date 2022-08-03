Palmeiras, current two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, terminated the contract of young central defender Renan Víctor da Silva on Tuesday after the footballer fatally ran over a motorcyclist while driving in an apparent state of intoxication.

The Sao Paulo club confirmed the contractual separation of the 20-year-old defender, world champion under-17 with the Brazilian team, for “just cause.”

Renan played this season on loan at Red Bull Bragantino, who also reported that he canceled the defender’s contract for the same reason.

This was the accident in which Renan was involved

The soccer player was involved in a fatal accident in the city of Bragança Paulista -interior of the state of Sao Paulo-, when he invaded the opposite lane with his vehicle and collided head-on with a 38-year-old motorcyclist, who died due to the strong impact .

Renan, Palmeiras player, who this year was on loan to Bragantino. Photo: Twitter: @palmeiras

Renan was arrested about two weeks ago, but got the benefit of responding to the process in freedom after paying a bail of 242,000 reais (46,000 dollars), which will be transferred to the victim’s widow, as determined by the Court of Justice of São Paulo.

The consequences that the accident could bring to the player

The young Brazilian promise will answer in court for “culpable homicide”, when there is no intention to kill, but with the aggravating circumstances of not having his driver’s license in order and apparently driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Police. The penalty could reach ten years in prison.

Trained at the Palmeiras base, Renan was U17 world champion with the Brazilian team in 2019. The following year he joined the Palmeiras first team, with which he participated in the two Copa Libertadores titles won consecutively by the team directed by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

At the beginning of this campaign he left on loan to Bragantino, a club from the Austrian Red Bull factory, with the aim of adding more minutes.

SPORTS

with Eph