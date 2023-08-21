Copa Libertadores fans at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción, Paraguay. Daniel Piris (EFE)

The Copa Libertadores is on fire, and not only because this week it will enter its decisive stage, already on the way to the final on November 4 at the Maracana stadium. If the most important competition in South America was always full of stories that cross over from the territory of passion to that of violence, this year the Cups -also the South American Cup, the second-ranked Conmebol tournament- seem to be played especially on the crater of a volcano, on the edge of lava, not so much on the field of play but in the stands and in the immediate vicinity of the stadiums.

A guide for the 2023 edition should dedicate a central chapter to the succession of episodes of racism, injured fans and arrests, clashes between supporters and police, accusations of police abuse and stadiums suspended by the organizers. Although Conmebol declares itself outside of what happens more than 100 meters from the stadiums, there are club leaders who see a possible ban on the visiting public on the horizon.

After a week off, both tournaments will resume this Tuesday with the quarterfinal matches. At the beginning of August, the chaotic round of 16 series ended, especially between Argentine and Brazilian clubs. The old rivalry between the giants of South American and world football reached its climax in the matches Fluminense-Argentinos, Corinthians-Newell’s, Estudiantes-Goiás and San Lorenzo-São Paulo, although there were also riots in Nacional de Montevideo-Boca, Olimpia in Paraguay -Flamengo and a River fan were injured in an isolated episode –and not clarified- during their team’s visit to Inter in Porto Alegre.

If Rio de Janeiro is usually an idyllic postcard, this time the fans of Argentinos Juniors experienced an ordeal. First, they were attacked in a raid by Brazilian fans while, like other tourists, they were touring Copacabana on the morning before the game, on Tuesday the 8th. “Young Flu, the Fluminense bar, has a close relationship with the Vélez fans [rival de Argentinos en su país] and they wanted to ‘show their services’ to their allies from another country”, decodes the Brazilian writer Rodrigo Barneschi, author of “Forasteiros”, a book in which he recounts his experience as a Palmeiras fan accompanying his team inside and outside Brazil.

The attacks continued during the match, inside the Maracana, this time by the Brazilian police. Alejandro Frasenga, a fan who received rubber bullets fired from two meters away and shovels to the head, was detained along with his wife and one of his sons in the stadium jail. “Argentine fans have always been treated badly in Brazil, but more now, and that we are family, a neighborhood club. When the policemen took me under the stands I came to think ‘I’m not counting this one’. Later, club leaders and officials from the Argentine consulate arrived and at 4:30 in the morning we regained our freedom”, reconstructs one of the detained fans, who in any case had to remain in Brazil for almost a week, until Monday the 14th, when an express ruling from the local Justice allowed him to leave the country.

Frasenga, who also faced charges of racism, denies having carried out this type of aggression, both gestural and verbal. “There is no video that proves that accusation, it was an invention,” he says. The general secretary of Argentinos, Alejandro Roncoroni, adds at this point: “Of course I am against racism, but there are cases in which it can also be used as an excuse and a shield by the Brazilian police to justify the unlimited repression that it undertakes against the foreign public, violating any type of right”. In addition to the fans, the Argentinian authorities also had a hard time at the Maracana: “In the box they liberated the area, it was a man for himself. We were with women and boys and we had to fight each other. If this escalation of violence continues, I think it will end with the ban on the visiting public,” Roncoroni predicts.

Not all foreign delegations know that there was a change in Brazilian law after the Vinicius case and that the penalties for the crime of racism in sporting events became between two and five years in prison. “Until last year, someone who impersonated a monkey or said ‘black’ to a group of fans in the stands was not jailed because it was considered ‘racial slur.’ Now, this type of demonstration can put that person in jail because it was considered a ‘crime of racism’”, contextualizes Bruno Rodrigues, a journalist from São Paulo.

Precisely in São Paulo, two fans of another Argentine team, San Lorenzo, continue to be detained accused of racism since the crossing against São Paulo by the Sudamericana, on Thursday 10. As can be seen in videos, one of the supporters continuously imitated the movements of one monkey and the other performed a similar gesture for a handful of seconds. Both were diverted to Itaí, a maximum security penitentiary 350 kilometers from São Paulo, considered the tower of Babel of prisons in the country, for which reason the leaders of San Lorenzo returned to Brazil this week to expedite a diplomatic channel that leads to the release of the fans, who remain incommunicado. Last month, the physical trainer of Universitario de Perú, Sebastián Avellino, was detained for 10 days in the city after simulating a gorilla movement in front of Corinthians fans during a Libertadores first phase match.

The general secretary of San Lorenzo, Miguel Mastrosimone, denounces a spiral of unusual violence. “I have been a manager of the club for 11 years and we have competed internationally in 9 of them. The mistreatment we suffered in San Pablo we had never experienced before. The managers and relatives of the players, who were in the box, were spit on, they threw ice at us and filmed us all the time looking for a reaction, ”he maintains. Alerted by the experience that other visiting teams had suffered in Brazil, the San Lorenzo leadership asked the Argentine consulate to mediate for the São Paulo police to escort the fans on their way to the stadium. This measure was complied with, but it was insufficient to avoid, already inside the Morumbí, another chaotic night.

The day before, Wednesday the 9th, Estudiantes fans filed complaints during their visit to Goiás, in the geographical center of Brazil, for the South American. A supporter of the Argentine club, Mayra Villarreal, published on her social networks that she was abused by the local police: “They touched our souls. They made us undress and show that we had nothing. They yelled in our ears, they grabbed us by the neck.”

Of course, violence is not exclusive to Brazilian stadiums, nor do Argentine fans only play the role of victims, despite the fact that Boca fans were first ambushed by Nacional fans in the streets of Montevideo and then beaten up. of the Uruguayan police at the entrance to the stadium for the first leg crossing, on Wednesday the 2nd. For the rematch, in the Bombonera on Wednesday the 9th, the Argentine police assigned 1,150 troops, the same ones that work in a superclassic against River. In the memory, fresh, was the pitched battle with which the fans of Boca and Colo-Colo had fought in the streets surrounding the stadium, in Buenos Aires, at the end of the crossing for the first phase, on June 6.

The escalation of violence was replicated in almost all the round of 16 matches. At Newell’s-Corinthians on Tuesday, August 8 for the Sudamericana, fans of the Rosario team were trapped under an avalanche when barrabravas from their own club opened a gate at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium to go in search of Brazilian supporters. Crushed among themselves when moving to the new grandstand, at risk of suffocation, the reaction of the Argentines themselves prevented what could have been a tragedy. Meanwhile, on each visit to Argentine stadiums, Brazilian, Chilean and other country fans tend to burn or tear up 1,000-peso bills –the one with the highest circulation in the country- as a form of provocation or mockery of the depreciation of your coin.

Conmebol, meanwhile, relies on the fact that incidents that occur outside the stadiums, from the security ring located 100 meters from the entrances, are beyond the control of the organizers and correspond to the public order of each city. The Asunción-based body is especially strict with the use of fireworks – in 2013, a flare thrown by a Corinthians fan killed a supporter from San José de Oruro, in Bolivia – and racist expressions.

While River suffered for the round of 16 the closure of half of one of the Monumental stands for racist gestures, Conmebol also suspended two sectors of the Colo-Colo stadium during the first phase due to the incidents against Monagas, from Venezuela. “In all countries there are problems. This year it happened to us with the Peruvian police, who started beating us out of nowhere, for no reason,” recalls Yamila Milla, a River supporter, of the game her team played against Sporting Cristal in Lima in May, during the first phase of the Libertadores, when Argentine fans were bloodied in the middle of the game, another of the postcards of a historically hot Cup but rarely, if ever, like this year.

