A year later the handball with public returns to Madrid. From the King’s Cup of insecurities in the Magic Box in 2020, to the one of the limitations in the WiZink Center of 2021 with only 1,500 people in a huge coliseum, a testimonial percentage as a wink of optimism in this first meeting of the year in the Capital open to the fans, with the certainty that Barça will be the champion for the eighth consecutive time.

The Catalans, who on Wednesday set a record in Europe (full of victories in the Champions League) arrive in full, and although Logroño shows his chest and Velasco is committed to being a competitive team this Friday (20:00), a sign betrays the Riojan team: they have not booked a hotel for Saturday night.

But the Cup has that air of surprise, which this time contains rematches that are chewed up. For Ademar it is almost vital to defeat Bada Huesca in the match that opens the Cup (12:00): he has just qualified for the round of 16 of the European League, and also recovers four players (the pivot Marchán included). Huesca is the revelation, and last month they beat Ademar the place for the Asobal Cup.

The pending accounts of Bidasoa with Benidorm (15:00) They come from last year, when it fell surprisingly with the Alicante who would finish second. Latorre said yesterday that “Bidasoa has a great team and is the favorite”, although the Levantine coach does not really count what goes through his head.

Antonio Rama (Granollers) recalled that in 2018, at the Madrid Arena, “the Puente Genil beat us after extra time and on penalties” comments. That is to say, a defeat that is not forgotten and stings.Now the Puente Genil coach is Paco Bustos, and he has managed to make his team I arrived in the ascent to the Cup (17:30). For the winner, the prize would be to go out to face Barça in the semifinals … except for a capital surprise