The Athletic you will have nothing else to think about from this afternoon at 4:00 p.m.. It will put the five senses in the Cup final of 3 April before the Royal Society. And it will be for later that of 17 against Barça. But today, even after eating, he has a task: to tackle the visit of Eibar, threatened by descentfollow the game live on AS.com).

Sounds like brotherly mourning this type of confrontations between rojiblancos and armeros, teams with a historical affect and a link that people like Garitano, Capa, Dani García, Yuri, Bóveda, Ekiza, Arbilla, Mendilibar … who have dressed both shirts.

The lions have two reasons so as not to despise the appointment of this noon. One is to rush the european options via League, since they have more tickets than anyone for that ticket, because they play with the cup letter and yes, they do not make it effective, with the seventh place in the tournament of regularity. And the other incentive is reach the final next month with the face of have won in the anteroom of it.

So Marcelino made it clear yesterday that nothing will be saved today. Comes back Íñigo Martínez after the suspension of four games that he had to serve after his expulsion on February 26 against Levante. Capa also returns after some muscular discomfort.

The Eibar comes to a field that gives him chills, a Stadium where has never won in the six seasons that gunsmiths have been in First, although it has managed to start three draws. In the Cup they add two defeats and a draw. Mendilibar was ratified by the Barcelona directive on Tuesday, something that he thanked effusively. But it carries ten games without winning, He does nothing but concede goals and suffer from a fang against the opposing goal. Is most needy than ever since the whole of Gipuzkoa has been in Primera. To the already complicated situation in the table, the Muto casualties, one of the few players capable of offering an extra up front, and Exposito’s, which is the rudder of a ship that seems to have no direction in recent times.

The Barça coach He will try to play as long as possible in the enemy field and avoid mistakes that cost descents. Aleix Garcia can have the opportunity to assert yourself in the center of the field, and Soares will occupy the left wing to the detriment of the injured Cote, a veteran with character who is essential in these times. A life or death match Before a rival that the gunsmiths wish that he is already thinking about La Cartuja.