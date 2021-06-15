As reported by the Brazilian Ministry of Health, a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Selecciones de la #America Cup, of which 31 are players and members of the delegations. #Bolivia, #Venezuela, #Peru Y #Colombia They are the National Teams affected. pic.twitter.com/uZ4roXDEHM

– Mezzala (@MezzalaTw) June 15, 2021