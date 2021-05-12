The football industry slowly resumed its activity during 2020, but once it picked up pace it did not stop. The show must go on, of course. At the end of the day there are a series of unavoidable commercial commitments. As much as there is a pandemic, the ball will not stop rolling. In that sense, Conmebol always promoted the South American leagues and, consequently, the realization of the Copa Libertadores and the Sudamericana. And in the same sense, he works for the Copa América. Argentina and Colombia insist that there will be no difficulties in receiving the delegations. And while it is not possible to ensure that the tournament will take place in the second of the venues due to the social crisis, there is a reality: there will be no audience in the stands.

Without going any further, the Minister of Health of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós, referred to the issue yesterday morning. “It is very difficult to anticipate how we are going to be by the end of June and the beginning of July. As a general concept, the City, and also a good part of the national territory with urban conglomerates, is not yet in a position to organize shows with a mass audience. It is very different that only a few groups attend with certain protocols and care, which are always much more manageable, ”he said.

The action in the America’s Cup will begin precisely in the City. On June 13, at the Monumental, Argentina will open fire on Chile. In River, in addition, the National Team will face Paraguay (on the 20th) and a match of the quarterfinals (on July 2) and one of the semifinals (on the 5th) will be played.

Despite Conmebol’s desire to sell tickets for a 30 percent capacity everything indicates that it will not be possible Because just one month before the tournament kickoff, the numbers of those infected in Argentina do not drop below 24,000 daily cases and there are already more than 65,000 deaths.

“The idea is to play with the public. We think of 30 percent attendance at stadiums. We are considering some variables that are used and work very well: selling tickets to those with negative PCR is an alternative. The other option is to enable the presence of the already vaccinated public. These are the conditions of the new world ”, said Gonzalo Belloso, Deputy Secretary General and Director of Development of Conmebol.

And he ruled out that the event could be canceled as a result of the situation the world is going through regarding Covid-19. “We believe that it is very difficult to suspend it; I see it as impossible. Conmebol football does not generate major infections, everything is very well organized and can be played in this sense since we do not generate problems of any kind. Afterwards, I don’t know what might happen in one country or another, as is happening now in Colombia. We will be respectful ”, emphasized the former striker from Central, Lanús and Racing, among other teams.

The reference has to do with the outbreak of protests and strikes that Colombia is going through, where the ten matches of group B will be played, two of the quarterfinals, a semifinal and the final that will take place on July 13 at the Metropolitan Roberto Meléndez from Barranquilla.

President Iván Duque and Sports Minister Ernesto Lucena insist that the tournament will be played in Colombia. However, at this time the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, suspended sporting events in the capital.

“The Copa América is not organized by me and I cannot suspend a tournament that I do not do,” he said. But he added: “Any realization, any use of a stage for a soccer event in Bogotá has been suspended for two weeks and continues to be suspended. We do not have the capacity for life, less for football ”.

Bogotá is on the brink of healthcare collapse with 90 percent occupancy in intensive care units. In El Campín, Venezuela-Ecuador and Ecuador-Brazil are scheduled to play, a quarterfinal match and a third-place match. Can they be played?