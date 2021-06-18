The Brazilian team before the match against Peru in the Copa América. SERGIO MORAES / Reuters

Brazil defeated Peru 4-0 at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro and achieved its second victory in the Copa América. Despite this, the Brazilian team does not win over the fans either from a distance or physically. No audience or bustle in the stands, no euphoria on social media and less television audience. At the same time that the match of the Canarinha an old biblical soap opera was broadcast.

“Is this where the Copa América is played?” Was a question repeated by some passers-by when they came across Conmebol employees in the streets surrounding the stadium. More than a high-level football match, everything seemed like a closed-door training session.

Before the game there were no crowds of supporters of the Brazilian team, neither at the arrival of the bus nor in the bars and surroundings of the Nilton Santos stadium, in the Engenho de inside neighborhood. Everything seemed soulless. And it was not for less, the residents of Rio respected the recommendations of the health authorities after Brazil registered a rise in the daily number of deaths: 2,997. Such a figure had not been seen since April. The country registers more than 496,000 deaths from the coronavirus. The absence of fans was also understood because the Copa América moved to the country at the last minute and with the disapproval of the people.

“We arrived without knowing what was happening, without knowing if there would be the Copa América. We will never say no to selection. We are now here playing. It was a complicated decision, ”Neymar said at the end of the game.

On television, according to data from Kantar Ibope Media, the SBT channel had a peak of 13 points during the exclusive transmission of the first half of the game, an average that takes into account the 15 main centers in the country. The audience did not favor Globo, which reached 21.9 points in the same period, but made Silvio Santos’ station ahead of Record, which is unusual for the schedule. On the other hand, Ibope in Rio de Janeiro pointed out that SBT’s transmission was not only below Globo, but also the biblical telenovela Genesis transmitted by Record.

The most talked about name of the national team on Twitter, Alex Sandro, was ranked only 11th among the trending topics Brazilians at halftime, behind other sports figures from the Brazilian championship that performed simultaneously with the Copa América, such as Paulo Víctor and Douglas Costa de Gremio and Marinho do Santos.

Once again, Brazil faced a selection that registered positive cases of the new coronavirus in its delegation. The Peruvian case does not come with the same seriousness as that of the Venezuelans, who faced without 13 members between players and coaching staff. In Peru, only one physical trainer was reported to have tested positive. However, the Ministry of Health confirms 66 positive cases in 6,521 tests carried out in the first week of the tournament, with 27 players or delegates – not specified – and 39 service providers in the five venues. In addition to Peru and Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia and Chile were the affected teams in Brazil so far.

