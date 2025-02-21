The port of Barcelona has closed the year 2024 with a business figure of 200 million euros, a historical figure that represents an increase of 6% compared to the 189 million euros of 2023, which were already a record at the time. The good results are fogged for the loss of 3.5 million euros that caused the celebration of the Copa América In Barcelona.

As reported by the port entity, the economic balance of the Copa América (less expenses) in the 2022-2024 period has been -3.5 million euros.

At a press conference, the president of the port of Barcelona, ​​José Alberto Carbonell, has detailed that these 3.5 million come from the rest among the total expenditure of 4.5 million euros between 2022 and 2024 that the appointment was for Barcelona facilities , and the residual income generated by the competitionwhich were one million euros.

Even so, The port makes a “very positive assessment” of the sporting eventwhile “it has generated a lasting legacy for the city with the renewal, adaptation and openness of citizens of different spaces already reputational.”









The containment of expenses and income improvement has meant a exploitation result of 50 million euros (14%) that together with the contribution of good financial results, the result of the upward juncture of the interest rates and dividends of the participated companies, have allowed to close the exercise with a final result that grows by 26% and is It places at 63 million euros.

The port moved 69.7 million tons last year, 8.9 % more than the previous year, and passengers approached 5.4 million people, 1.7 % more.