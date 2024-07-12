Many Colombians are optimistic about the outcome of the Copa America finaleven though Argentina is a strong rival. Others are nervous and are just waiting for the game time to arrive, next Sunday, July 14, at 7:00 pm Colombian time.

Others, more relaxed, have taken the matter with humour and created very creative memes, which serve to relieve tension in the hours leading up to the event and provide catharsis.

Below we show you some of the creative pieces about the most important match of the Colombian national team in recent years.. No wonder, it is their second Copa América final after 23 years.

The refereeing left much to be desired in the Argentina vs Chile game in the first phase of the tournament. The following publications arose from this fact:

Colombians have doubts about the refereeing, hopefully nothing strange like this happens:

Not even Pope Francis, an Argentine football fan, is safe from memes.

