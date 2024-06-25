The Copa América 2024 is not only a showcase for football talent, but also a battlefield for cybersecurity. With one of the most important tournaments on the continent approaching, concerns are not limited to on-field tactics, but extend to the protection of fans’ personal and financial data.

A recent study by Kaspersky, a leader in cybersecurity, highlights the growing threat of cyberattacks during large-scale events, as already evident in the 2022 World Cup.

During the last World Cup, Kaspersky recorded a notable increase in malicious activities, including phishing attacks, ransomware and social engineering scams, focused on the sale of tickets and official merchandise, as well as the booking of flights and accommodations.

This pattern suggests a similar threat for the 2024 Copa América, where cybercriminals could take advantage of the high interaction of fans on social networks and digital platforms to launch their attacks.

Players and National Teams in the digital spotlight

Beyond the concern for security, the study also reveals how the influence of the teams and their stars on social networks becomes a double edge.

The most followed players and the teams with the largest number of followers not only attract fans from all over the worldbut also to cybercriminals who see their profiles as an opportunity to launch deception campaigns. and information theft.

The presence on social networks, although it strengthens the connection with fans, also requires greater responsibility in cybersecurity management. The accounts of players and sports federations become ideal targets for attacks that seek to capitalize on their popularity and reach.

Kaspersky recommendations for a safe Cup

Given this scenario, Kaspersky recommends a series of measures so that both fans and sports organizations can enjoy the Copa América 2024 safely:

Assessment of Personal Data: It is crucial that users are aware of the value of their personal and financial information and avoid falling for seemingly harmless cyber scams.

It is crucial that users are aware of the value of their personal and financial information and avoid falling for seemingly harmless cyber scams. Authenticity Verification: Before clicking on links or making purchases, it is essential to verify the authenticity of the offers. Avoiding messages with dubious promotions and carefully reviewing the origin of the messages can save many from falling into traps.

Before clicking on links or making purchases, it is essential to verify the authenticity of the offers. Avoiding messages with dubious promotions and carefully reviewing the origin of the messages can save many from falling into traps. Use of Cybersecurity Software: Implementing reliable security solutions can prevent most attacks, protecting devices and personal information.

Implementing reliable security solutions can prevent most attacks, protecting devices and personal information. Regular Backups: Just as a team has reserve players, users should have backup copies of their information to mitigate the impact of potential attacks.

THE TRADE / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from El Comercio (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.