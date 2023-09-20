This came during Dr. Al Jaber’s participation in the activities of the COP28 Presidency Team on the second day of the meetings of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week in New York, as the Conference Presidency seeks to mobilize international support for its agenda, and to consult with world leaders in the fields of politics, business and other sectors on ways to achieve Progress in COP28, which the UAE is hosting late this year.

At the beginning of the conference presidency activities program, Al Jaber rang the bell to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange, to contribute to raising awareness among the American business community of the importance of climate finance.

Following his participation in the New York Stock Exchange, Sultan Al Jaber reiterated that COP28 will be the first session of the Conferences of the Parties to witness a focus on the pioneering role of cities and local actors in various countries of the world.

Sultan Al Jaber and Michael Bloomberg, the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General on Climate Ambitions and Solutions, announced the holding of a national climate action summit within COP28, to be the first official summit to include local leaders from various countries of the world in the program of the Conference of the Parties and its negotiating process. The summit, hosted by the COP28 presidency and institutions, will bring together… Bloomberg Philanthropies invited climate action leaders at the local level, such as city mayors, governors, business managers and heads of NGOs, to include their direct input into the COP negotiations.

It is noteworthy that the role of local leaders in climate action is among the priorities focused on in the COP28 action plan, within the framework of the pillar of complete inclusion of all.

Sultan Al Jaber attended the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, alongside the award’s founder, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and a number of other distinguished guests. It is a global environmental award for discovering, accelerating and scaling pioneering solutions that support the world in tackling climate change.

As part of his focus on the topic of financing, Al Jaber also attended a high-level dialogue session on climate finance, organized by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero Emissions, where the discussion focused on attracting and stimulating private capital to support climate action in emerging and developing markets. .

Among those attending this session were Mark Carney, co-chair of the Glasgow Alliance and UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, and Janet Yellen, US Secretary of the Treasury, and Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN climate pioneer at the COP27 conference.

In addition, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber held many bilateral meetings with a number of leaders and important figures, including Sir Alok Sharma, President of COP26, Kristalina Georgieva, Director General of the International Monetary Fund, and Kostas Simitis, former Greek Prime Minister.

The COP28 presidency team participating in the New York activities, in addition to Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, included Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, Youth Climate Leader at COP28, Razan Al Mubarak, United Nations Climate Leader at COP28, and Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency. For the conference, and Adnan Amin, CEO of the COP28 office.

For her part, Razan Al-Mubarak delivered an opening speech at a roundtable meeting held by the “Bezos Earth” Fund, which was launched by billionaire Jeff Bezos to finance activities to combat climate change, with Salesforce, a global cloud software company that uses 100% clean energy within its chain of operations, to focus We aim to restore and protect 15 million hectares of mangrove forests by 2030 by increasing and accelerating financing, developing supportive policies, and providing the technology necessary to achieve this goal.

She also spoke during an event hosted by the Women’s Organization for Environment and Development about her efforts as the UN Climate Leader at COP28, and her focus on prioritizing the goal of gender equality.

For his part, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi delivered a speech in which he stressed the necessity of cooperation and taking advantage of market forces to expand the scope of voluntary, high-integrity carbon markets, during the opening of a special event for the International Emissions Trading Association.