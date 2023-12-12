Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 04:46



With the first rays of the sun in Dubai came the new proposal from the COP28 presidency for the Global Balance. At 07:09 in the morning, three less in Spain, the website of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) published the new draft. The text raises the pressure on fossil fuels one more point by “calling on the parties to make a transition away from fossil fuels in a fair, orderly and equitable manner to achieve zero emissions by 2050.”

However, in the 21 pages of this draft, the term “eliminate fossil fuels” does not appear. A concept that has been defended by numerous countries, including Spain, leading the European Union, throughout these two weeks of the climate summit. “It is a very poor text,” warns Javier Andaluz, head of climate change at Ecologistas en Acción.