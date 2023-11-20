The COP28 Presidency called on all guests and visitors to use more sustainable transport options such as the Dubai Metro and public transport buses throughout the two weeks of the conference, which runs from November 30 to December 12.

The Dubai Metro Red Line connects Dubai International Airport, a number of major hotels and prominent tourist attractions in the city, and extends from the heart of Dubai to the entrance to Expo City, where COP28 will host the world to participate in its events.

The metro operates from 5 a.m. until 1 a.m. the next day. The first train arrives at the Expo Metro Station at 05:19 a.m., while the last train departs from the Expo Metro Station at 12 midnight daily. You can plan your trip via the link:

https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/public-transport/timetable#DubaiMetro

The metro stations are equipped with tactile paving to facilitate access for the blind. Step-free routes and elevators have been prepared to facilitate the movement of wheelchairs in all stations. Designated seats and wheelchair spaces are available in all cars for passengers in need of assistance.

During the first three days of COP28, some roads near Expo City Dubai will be closed due to special security arrangements. During the conference, urgent changes and closures may occur without prior notice, so we encourage all visitors to use the Dubai Metro.

For those unable to use public transportation, ample parking is available for delegates and guests in both the blue and green zones, and free shuttle services designated for parking spaces will operate from all parking lots, to ensure that guests walk a short distance from the car to the gate, with high frequency throughout. How long the parking areas will be open.