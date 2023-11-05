The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the presidency of COP28 is keen to enhance constructive cooperation, and to combine and unify efforts to reach the highest ambitions and achieve economic and social development that supports the climate. For the well-being of humanity around the world.

This came during the fifth meeting of the Transitional Committee on the Issue of Loss and Damage of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change regarding the activation of the Fund and its financing arrangements, which was held in Abu Dhabi in preparation for “COP28”, and to ensure that the Fund, when activated, contributes to providing the necessary financing to the countries most affected by climate change. And support it in recovering from its repercussions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber praised the important results and recommendations he reached, pointing out that the transitional committee succeeded in addressing the challenges during its meeting in Abu Dhabi, in finding common ground, and providing clear recommendations that contribute to activating the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund, which confirms the effectiveness of the multiple work. the parties.

He stressed the need for all parties to work to reach an agreement to activate the fund and fulfill the necessary pledges to finance it during COP28, noting that the lives of billions of people and their livelihoods threatened by the repercussions of climate change depend on the adoption of these proposals at the conference.

The fifth meeting of the Transitional Committee concerned with the issue of loss and damage, which was held in Abu Dhabi on the third and fourth of this November, issued recommendations that include providing the necessary support to the communities most in need of it, especially countries that have incurred losses and damage as a result of the repercussions of climate change, provided that it is the responsibility of the parties during “COP28.” » Reaching an agreement to activate the fund.

Al Jaber welcomed the transitional committee’s reaching an agreement in Abu Dhabi to identify clear and decisive recommendations to activate the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing arrangements, which would pave the way for completing an agreement on the fund in Dubai during “COP28,” stressing the need for more work to achieve the required results in this. the field.

Al-Jaber also praised the intensified efforts of the Transitional Committee and its co-chairs, Director of the Climate Change Department at the Ministry of the Environment in Finland, Oti Honkatukiya, and Richard Sherman, a member of the South African delegation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which confirmed the possibility of achieving the desired progress in climate action through solidarity, unification and unification. Efforts.

The announcement of the establishment of a fund to address losses and damages is considered one of the main achievements of the “COP27” conference, which was held in Sharm El-Sheikh. The “COP28” presidency had agreed to host the fifth meeting of the committee in Abu Dhabi after the end of the previous sessions, without reaching agreement on clear recommendations.

It is worth noting that the “Transitional Committee for the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund” was established after the conclusion of the “COP27” activities, to submit recommendations that are subject to review before the launch of “COP28”, in preparation for their adoption during its activities that begin in Dubai in less than a month, and the agreed upon recommendations will be circulated. Governments around the world must, before holding COP28, ensure the activation of the fund and its financing arrangements, and provide the necessary funding for it after the conference.