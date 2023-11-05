Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, stressed that in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the COP28 Presidency is keen to enhance constructive cooperation, combine and unify efforts to reach the highest ambitions, and achieve economic and social development that supports the climate for the well-being of humanity around the world.

This came during the fifth meeting of the Transitional Committee on the Subject of Loss and Damage of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on activating the Fund and its financing arrangements, which was held in Abu Dhabi in preparation for COP28, and to ensure that the Fund, when activated, contributes to providing the necessary financing to the countries most affected by climate change and supporting them in recovery. Of its repercussions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber praised the important results and recommendations he reached, pointing out that the Transitional Committee succeeded in addressing the challenges during its meeting in Abu Dhabi, and in finding common ground and providing clear recommendations that contribute to activating the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund, which confirms the effectiveness of the meeting. Multilateral action. His Excellency stressed the need for all parties to work to reach an agreement to activate the fund and fulfill the necessary pledges to finance it during COP28, noting that the lives of billions of people and their livelihoods threatened by the repercussions of climate change depend on the adoption of these proposals at the conference. The fifth meeting of the Transitional Committee on the issue of loss and damage, which was held in Abu Dhabi on November 3 and 4, issued recommendations that include providing the necessary support to the communities most in need of it, especially countries that have suffered losses and damage as a result of the repercussions of climate change, provided that it is the responsibility of the parties during COP28 to reach a solution. Agreement to activate the fund.

His Excellency welcomed the Transitional Committee’s reaching an agreement in Abu Dhabi to identify clear and decisive recommendations to activate the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing arrangements, which would pave the way for completing an agreement on the Fund in Dubai during COP28, stressing the need for more work to achieve the required results in this area.

Transitional Committee

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber also praised the intensified efforts of the Transitional Committee and its co-chairs, Ms. Oti Honkatukia, Director of the Climate Change Department at the Ministry of the Environment in Finland, and Richard Sherman, a member of the South African delegation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which confirmed the possibility of achieving the desired progress in Climate action through solidarity, coordination and unification of efforts.

The announcement of the establishment of the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund is one of the main achievements of the COP27 conference, which was held in Sharm El Sheikh. The COP28 presidency had agreed to host the fifth meeting of the committee in Abu Dhabi after the end of the previous sessions, without reaching consensus on clear recommendations.

It is worth noting that the “Transitional Committee for the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund” was established after the conclusion of the COP27 activities, to submit recommendations that are subject to review before the launch of COP28 in preparation for their adoption during its activities that begin in Dubai in less than a month, and the agreed upon recommendations will be circulated to governments around the world. , before holding COP28, to ensure the activation of the fund and its financing arrangements and to provide the necessary funding for it after the conference.

activation

The COP28 Presidency reiterates on various occasions the importance of activating the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing arrangements. His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber stressed during the preliminary ministerial meetings of the conference last month, the need for all parties to fulfill the pledges related to the Fund, noting that achieving tangible progress on the issue of losses and damages provides necessary support to the individuals and communities most vulnerable to the dangers resulting from climate change in the world.