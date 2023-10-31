The Director-General and Special Representative of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi, confirmed that the conference will achieve strong results to bridge the gaps and increase financial flows to support developing countries, indicating that the presidency of the conference will focus on confronting the repercussions of climate change with a positive mindset, and turning them into opportunities for economic and social growth. She calls on everyone to attend the twenty-eighth Conference of the Parties, saying: “We are ready to raise the ceiling of ambition and accelerate climate action by taking decisive action.”

Al Suwaidi said during the press conference on the closing day of the preliminary ministerial meetings of the Conference of the Parties (COP28): “Over the past two days, we witnessed the largest preparatory session for the Conference of the Parties ever. We made a lot of progress during the third round session on operating the Climate Loss and Damage Fund, to support poor countries affected by climate change, and we were keen for everyone to participate in the discussions, so we invited 70 ministers and 100 delegations from various countries of the world.

Al Suwaidi stressed that “the Conference of the Parties (COP28) will witness, for the first time, putting all issues on the table, to discuss investigation, adaptation, losses, damages, and financing, especially since during the conference we will have reached the halfway point in achieving the 2030 goals for reducing emissions, and everyone will be involved in an explicit manner.” “Comprehensive and transparent.”

He added: “We will build on this momentum during (COP28), as on November 5th we will host an elite meeting to discuss the Loss and Damage Fund, and we expect promising results. The participating delegations’ action plan focused on the food declaration, the importance of working to mobilize funds, turning talk into action, and adopting and implementing recommendations.

He revealed that there is an upcoming meeting with 10 directors of multilateral development banks, to demand a better way of working, and to expand the scope of public climate financing, especially for low-income economies, and to mobilize trillions of dollars to support the transition to alternative energy, and to help developing countries do so, in addition to reducing risks to the sector. private.

Al-Suwaidi continued: “We are pleased to say that the ministers and delegations participating over the two days have reached a common vision for achieving success, achieving the goal of avoiding global temperature rise above the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold, reimagining our economies and putting every nation on the right path,” pointing out the importance of Achieving the global goal on adaptation as set out in the Paris Agreement, in order to fully and effectively implement the Agreement.

He pointed out that the failure to fulfill $100 billion in funding by developed countries – to help developing countries 14 years ago – led to a loss of confidence, so we discussed how donor countries can provide funding to help developing countries move to a clean future, pointing to the need to move from billions. To trillions, so work must be done to involve the private sector, and create a framework and structural engineering to develop plans and projects.

He emphasized the role played by the COP28 presidency, especially since the four main pillars that we seek to achieve during the Conference of the Parties include rapid transition, decarbonization of energy, support for developing countries, and accelerating the transition to renewable energy systems, and then we can change narratives and support people. To live the life they seek, stressing that the presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) will focus on confronting the repercussions of climate change with a positive mindset, and turning them into opportunities for economic and social growth.