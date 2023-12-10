The Presidency of the Cop28 Conference of the Parties continues its efforts to achieve substantive progress on a number of important files that will modify the course of international climate action and build on the great momentum achieved by the Conference of the Parties by uniting the international community behind a shared commitment represented by the urgent need to take rapid and comprehensive climate action in response to the global toll. The first is to advance the goals of the Paris Agreement and maintain the possibility of achieving the goal of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The Cop28 Presidency is working with the negotiators of all parties in a spirit of responsibility, partnership and unity in order to include everyone to provide a tangible and effective response to the global toll and achieve more achievements to protect humanity and planet Earth, with the start of the first day of the final negotiations of the Conference of the Parties tomorrow, December 11, and will continue until the 12th of the same month, which will follow. Announcing the results and final decisions of Cop28.

The COP28 Presidency looks forward to working transparently and comprehensively with all parties and observers to build on the momentum and direction set by the leaders to achieve practical and tangible results in the UAE, reflecting the multilateral unity required to preserve the possibility of avoiding overheating of the planet.

The UAE succeeded in bringing the world together during an exceptional edition of the Conferences of the Parties during COP28, with the participation of more than 176 world leaders to participate in the most important global climate event hosted by the country with the aim of inaugurating a new era of climate action leading up to the year 2030.

Following early agreement on the agenda and the formal adoption by COP28 delegates of the Global Climate Fund as well as its financing arrangements, world leaders and representatives of civil society, business, indigenous peoples, youth, philanthropy and international organizations joined in a spirit of common determination and in recognition of the world’s need to unite, work together and speed up implementation to bridge the gaps between Ambition, concrete efforts, and adopting effective solutions in the near term.

COP28 participants highlighted opportunities to reduce emissions in every sector and accelerate technological innovation to address Scope 3 emissions as well as phase down the use of fossil fuels to support a transition consistent with the goal of avoiding global warming beyond 1.5°C.

The participants stressed the importance of urgent action, while recognizing the need to accelerate the process of financing procedures. They also pointed to the urgent need in developing countries, where finance and technology are basic conditions for achieving a just transition in the energy sector that responds to the increasing demand for energy.

The COP28 Presidency launched the “Global Emissions Reduction Accelerator”, a set of initiatives in the energy sector through which leaders from various sectors committed to working to achieve an orderly, responsible, fair and rational transition in the energy sector, and to significantly reduce global emissions.

Global and cross-sector commitments to promote renewable energy sources and energy efficiency were also highlighted, with 119 countries signing the UAE Pledge on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, with more countries continuing to receive support for this pledge.

Within the framework of the “Global Emissions Reduction Accelerator”, the “Industrial Transition Accelerator” was launched with the participation of 35 companies, which aims to accelerate the reduction of emissions in the main emission-intensive sectors and the global transportation sector.

The Oil and Gas Sector Emissions Reduction Charter witnessed support for 51 companies, including 29 national oil companies, to achieve the goal of climate neutrality by 2050 or earlier, and 30 companies committed to achieving near-zero emissions of methane for the first time. The conference witnessed the UAE launching a number of priority climate action measures with the aim of stimulating further government action.

COP28 witnessed historic announcements, the first of their kind ever, on the development of food systems and health, in addition to announcements related to renewable energy and its efficiency, as well as initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions from emissions-intensive industries.

The COP28 Conference of the Parties succeeded in mobilizing international efforts and raising more than $83.7 billion by December 10 to launch a new phase of climate action, in addition to 11 pledges and declarations that were issued and received exceptional and widespread support.

On the first day of the conference, the COP28 presidency reached a historic agreement to activate a global climate fund and address its repercussions, and international pledges were made to finance it worth $792 million, while international pledges worth $3.5 billion were announced to replenish the resources of the Green Climate Fund. In addition to announcing $134 million for the Adaptation Fund. In addition to announcing the provision of $129.3 million to the Fund for Least Developed Countries. Announcing the provision of $31 million to the Special Fund for Climate Change.

The UAE launched a climate investment fund with a catalytic capital worth $30 billion, under the name “Alterra,” which focuses on attracting and stimulating private financing. The fund aims to collect and stimulate an additional $250 billion globally. It also announced the allocation of $200 million from Special Drawing Rights to “ Resilience and Sustainability Trust Fund” and $150 million for water security.

The World Bank announced an increase of $9 billion annually (for the years 2024 and 2025) to finance climate-related projects, and other multilateral development banks announced an additional increase in support for climate action at a value exceeding $22.6 billion.

The COP28 pledge to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources and double energy efficiency was also approved by 130 countries. In addition to the adoption of the UAE COP28 Declaration on food systems, sustainable agriculture and climate action by 150 countries.

The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health was approved by 141 countries. In addition to the adoption of the UAE COP28 Declaration on Climate Finance by 13 countries. In addition, the Global Cooling Pledge was approved by 66 countries. The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace was also endorsed by 78 countries and 40 organizations. In addition to the adoption of the UAE COP28 Declaration on low-emission hydrogen and its derivatives by 37 countries.

The UAE COP28 Declaration on Gender Equality in Transitions Supporting Climate Action was also approved by 77 countries. In addition, the CHAMP pledge was approved by 67 countries.

The COP28 charter to reduce oil and gas sector emissions saw the joining of 52 companies, representing 40% of global oil production, while the Industrial Transition Accelerator was approved by 35 companies and 6 industry associations, including the World Steel Association, the International Aluminum Institute, the Global Renewable Energy Alliance, and the World Cement and Concrete Association. The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and the International Air Transport Association.