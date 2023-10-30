The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the conference presidency is focused on achieving tangible results and a qualitative shift in climate action, by strengthening constructive partnerships, unifying efforts, and devoting consensus to reach To the highest ambitions, and to build a sustainable and climate-resilient future for current and future generations, pointing out that increasing the production capacity of renewable energy sources three times, and doubling the energy efficiency rate are among the most important factors contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, calling on everyone to cooperate, join hands, and commit to achieving common goals, and take Comprehensive local and international measures, consistent with the report’s requirements, to transform ambition into tangible achievement.

In detail, the COP28 presidency issued a joint report, in cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Renewable Energy Alliance, identifying the main enabling factors for increasing the production capacity of renewable energy sources three times to 11 thousand gigawatts, and doubling the energy efficiency rate by 2030. The report identified success and empowerment factors that include: developing infrastructure and operational systems, developing the necessary policies and regulations, strengthening supply chains, skills and capabilities, and stimulating financing and international cooperation.

The report, which was issued under the title “Tripling the production capacity of renewable energy sources and doubling the rate of energy efficiency by 2030: critical steps to maintain the 1.5°C goal,” aims to lay a foundation for the negotiations held during “COP28” and contribute to directing the parties towards… The main enabling factors necessary to achieve the desired goals in the energy sector.

The report also provides recommendations for implementable policies in the government and private sectors to increase the global production capacity of renewable energy sources to 11 thousand gigawatts, in conjunction with doubling the energy efficiency rate annually by 2030.

These measures support accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector, and are among the pillars of the COP28 presidency’s action plan aimed at preserving the possibility of achieving the goal of avoiding a rise in global temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The report included five main enabling factors covering areas that included infrastructure and operational systems by strengthening electricity networks, energy storage technologies, adopting electrical systems in energy use, infrastructure resource planning and energy demand side management, policies and regulations to improve the rate of energy efficiency, and stimulating the market and financial policy. Designing and regulating the energy market, facilitating permit procedures, reducing the negative effects of the process, and enhancing social and environmental benefits.

The remaining three factors concerned “supply chains and enhancing skills and capabilities by building flexible supply chains, supporting education, training and capacity building, expanding the scope of government and private financing, in addition to enhancing international cooperation.”

The Director-General of the Bureau of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi, confirmed during the press conference held at the end of the first day of the preliminary ministerial meetings of the Conference of the Parties, that issuing the report during the preliminary ministerial meetings of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) aims to assist the parties in preparing their participation in The conference, referring to the report, supports the “COP28” action plan aimed at accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible, fair, logical and gradual transition in the energy sector.

For his part, CEO of the Global Renewable Energy Alliance, Bruce Douglas, stressed that tripling the production capacity of renewable energy sources and doubling the rate of energy efficiency is the most effective commitment that policymakers can make to confront the repercussions of climate change, stressing that these measures will contribute to Providing clean electrical systems, allowing the world to obtain energy at an affordable cost, and providing green jobs for millions of people.

He stressed that accelerating the process of relying on renewable energy sources and expanding their scope requires policymakers to urgently cooperate with the industry sector and civil society to develop infrastructure and operational systems, develop the required policies and regulations, and strengthen supply chains, skills and capabilities, pointing out the need to support these areas by By providing financing at an affordable cost and enhancing international cooperation and solidarity to ensure a safe and sustainable future for all.

For his part, the Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Francesco La Camera, said: “Our mission is clear and urgent. We need to combine efforts to triple the production capacity of renewable energy sources by 2030, including accelerating addressing the challenges resulting from dependence.” on conventional fuels through infrastructure, policies, regulations and institutional capacity.”

Al Jaber: The need for concerted and unified efforts of the world

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that in line with the vision of the leadership in the Emirates, the presidency of COP28 is working to support the achievement of fundamental progress in climate action, by reconciling opinions and enhancing effective cooperation to ensure reaching the goals. Joint climate and development.

This came in his speech at the opening of the preliminary ministerial meetings of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which were held yesterday, and continue today, in Abu Dhabi, and he called for concerted and unified world efforts in confronting the repercussions of climate change, to carry out the required work and achieve the desired achievements during the conference in Dubai.

The preliminary ministerial meetings are a preparatory meeting for ministers and negotiators in preparation for the conference, and this year’s event witnessed a record attendance of more than 100 delegations and 70 ministers from all over the world, more than double the usual number of participants in these annual meetings.

Al-Jaber explained in his opening speech that, despite the current global division, which has many causes, there is an urgent need to concert and unify efforts on the issue of climate action, and to demonstrate the ability of the international community to achieve and send a clear message that supports hope, solidarity, stability and well-being, and stresses to the international community the need to preserve the possibility of Achieving the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

He pointed out that before the Paris Agreement, this increase was heading towards a level of more than four degrees Celsius, while it is currently estimated at between two and three degrees Celsius, based on the announced policies, and according to the report recently issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. He added that the world is moving towards The right direction, but not fast enough. He stressed the importance of intensifying the efforts of all parties to address the challenges more effectively, in light of the limited time available for action, and the necessity of accelerating the required actions and avoiding delaying them, stressing that the interests of each party in climate action are a common interest for all, and the need for the achievements of “COP28” to provide evidence of the feasibility. Multilateral action.

To watch video excerpts from the opening of the preliminary ministerial meetings of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Please click on this link.