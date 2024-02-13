His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of COP28, announced the launch of a tripartite cooperation “Troika” between the presidencies of the COP28 conferences of the parties, which was held in the UAE, COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan, and COP30, which will be held in Brazil, in order to coordinate between the three presidencies and build… On the results and outcomes of COP28 and intensifying climate action efforts to preserve the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal, ensuring the implementation of all pledges and commitments, and continuing cooperation and joint work in confronting the repercussions of climate change.

His Excellency said: “In line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the COP28 presidency is keen to enhance effective cooperation with partners who adopt the same visions, ideas and trends, to raise the ceiling of ambition and achieve effective climate action that supports sustainable economic and social development globally. This troika constitutes an important and unprecedented model of cooperation and coordination of work in order to maintain the momentum of COP28 successes, ensure continuity of joint work, and intensify efforts to implement pledges.”

The COP28 presidency was keen to include a negotiating text in the historic “Emirates Agreement” that was agreed upon at the conclusion of COP28, officially calling for unifying efforts with the presidencies of the two following conferences to ensure strengthening international cooperation, raising the ceiling of climate ambition, and supporting global climate priorities. His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber praised the combined efforts at COP28 to support climate action, stressing the need to continue the momentum achieved during the conference.

His Excellency said that the “UAE Agreement” included a clear mission for the Troika of the Presidencies of the Conferences of the Parties in the UAE, Azerbaijan and Brazil, to cooperate in preparing a road map to preserve the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal, pointing out that the COP28 Presidency will cooperate through the Troika with its partners in Azerbaijan and Brazil. To ensure the fulfillment of pledges made in the Emirates, through effective support to implement the required procedures.

His Excellency explained that COP28 was an exceptional conference that witnessed the signing of the historic “Emirates Agreement”, where the parties united their efforts to achieve unprecedented achievements in climate action, noting that the Troika aims to ensure continued cooperation and joint work to support climate action in the COP29 conferences in Baku (Azerbaijan), and COP30. In Belém (Brazil) and beyond, by building on the achievements achieved by the world at COP28, strengthening nationally determined contributions, following up on the parties’ commitment to providing their financing pledges, and accelerating the implementation of international commitments. The text of the “UAE Agreement”, which received the support of the 198 parties to the agreement The United Nations Framework on Climate Change stipulates that the three presidencies of the conferences of the parties in the UAE, Azerbaijan and Brazil will cooperate to prepare “the road map for the task of preserving the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal.”

The UAE Agreement calls for this partnership to focus on strengthening international cooperation, creating conditions to raise the ceiling of ambition in the next round of nationally determined contributions, and intensifying work and efforts to implement relevant pledges and commitments in this crucial decade for climate action. For his part, His Excellency Mukhtar Babayev, President-designate of the COP29 Conference and Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, said: “As the host country of COP29, we are committed to leveraging our potential as a bridge between the developed and developing worlds, with the aim of accelerating efforts to preserve the possibility of avoiding overheating.” Planet Earth is at a level of 1.5 degrees Celsius, and the way to achieve this is to set a new goal for climate financing that suits the scale of the challenges of climate change and the need for rapid action to address them. We must also commit to providing this financing and making it available to the countries that need it most.”

For her part, Her Excellency Marina Silva, Brazilian Minister of Environment and Climate Change, said: “As I said in Dubai, we need to make the most of the opportunity offered by this troika consisting of the Presidencies of the Conferences of the Parties, to ensure our ability, over the next two years, to do what the scientific facts demonstrate is necessary to implement. Let us take advantage of the last available opportunity to preserve the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius target.”

For his part, Simon Steele, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said in his comment on the launch of the Troika: “The integration achieved by the Troika helps the presidencies of the Conferences of the Parties to reach the ambitions required to confront climate change through cooperation, coordination and concerted efforts. This Troika also constitutes An important opportunity to consolidate what was agreed at COP28, ensure its activation, during COP29, and complete the necessary subsequent actions at COP30 through the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions, which should see the ceiling of ambition raised in line with the requirements to maintain the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree target. Celsius, and provide the required significant increases in climate finance flows.

It is planned that the COP29 Conference of the Parties, hosted by Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, this year, will work to reach agreement on a new collective goal on climate finance that responds to the needs of developing countries, as the adoption of this new collective goal will constitute one of the most important achievements in the field of climate finance since the commitment of developed countries. In 2009 to jointly pool and provide $100 billion annually by 2020 to meet the needs of developing countries.

Based on the “UAE Agreement” and the expected results of the Baku Conference, the Troika at COP30, which will be held in Brazil, will focus on the parties providing enhanced versions of the Nationally Determined Contributions by 2025, ensuring their commitment to undertaking more ambitious climate action, to accelerate the global collective ability to implement the goals of the Paris Agreement. In the context of sustainable development requirements and poverty reduction efforts.