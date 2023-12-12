Announced by the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties COP28 The President of the Conference and his team are engaged in extensive consultations with a broad representation of negotiating groups and parties.

Presidency added COP28 In a statement issued a while ago, this is to ensure that everyone is heard and that all points of view are taken into account.

The statement explained the determination of the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties to present a version of the text that would enjoy the support of all parties. Consultations will continue until 03:00 AM Gulf time.