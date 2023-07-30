Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The COP28 presidency announced an ambitious plan for the conference, focusing on including everyone, and enabling a responsible transition in the energy sector. Human beings and improving life and means of living, as well as including everyone in the conference work system. In line with the vision of the leadership in the Emirates, the “COP28” plan was prepared based on the outcomes and results of the listening and communication tour with everyone, and achieving what requires joint action and concerted efforts.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), called for abandoning traditional work methods and focusing on uniting efforts in order to take effective and decisive measures to reach results that achieve a fundamental development in addressing the climate crisis.

He urged all governments to integrate their national plans for the comprehensive development of food systems into each of their nationally determined contributions and national adaptation plans, and to participate in the Conference of Ministers of Health and Climate within COP28, which will be the first Conference of the Parties to devote a day to health in its program.

According to the plan, it will be to accelerate the achievement of a reasonable, practical and just transition in the energy sector, by adopting a comprehensive and integrated approach that combines both sides of supply and demand and the gradual reduction of the use of conventional fuels.

As for the second pillar of the plan related to the development of climate financing mechanisms, it is development that supports climate action across the countries of the Global South to ensure that developing countries can obtain climate financing. The COP28 Presidency team works with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero to enhance the potential of capital markets, standardize voluntary carbon markets, and stimulate, attract and multiply private sector financing.

The third pillar

On the details of the third pillar, which is concerned with placing the issue of protecting lives and improving livelihoods at the heart of climate action, it is a people-centred approach, focusing on nature, food, health and resilience, with at the heart of this approach the adoption of a comprehensive and decisive framework for the global goal on adaptation.

fourth

In the fourth pillar, which is concerned with including everyone in «COP28», the conference will include the largest program for international youth climate delegates, and a pavilion for indigenous peoples, and it will host a large number of mayors and community leaders who are leading climate action locally in their communities around the world.