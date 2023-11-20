The Presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) will host the activities of the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, which begins on November 30 and extends to the first and second of next December, in conjunction with the Global Climate Action Summit, with the participation of more than 1,000 heads of state and government, business and philanthropic leaders, non-governmental organizations, and industrialists. Policies seeking to accelerate and highlight progress made to achieve climate goals and move towards reduced emissions in industrial sectors through vital cooperation between the government, private and philanthropic sectors.

The “COP28” climate forum for business and philanthropy, the first of its kind, seeks to enhance the participation of actors from different sectors and trends to confront the climate change crisis and preserve nature, based on the UAE’s ambition to present a climate conference that brings together all stakeholders, contributes to the concerted efforts of everyone, and mobilizes… Effective support and contributions from different parts of the world.

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, said: “The Presidency of (COP28), in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, is committed to including everyone in the conference’s work system, and this includes the effective participation of companies, businesses and charities in climate action.” Therefore, the COP28 Climate Forum for Business and Charity forms an essential part of our work plan aimed at reaching tangible outcomes and results across the business and philanthropy sectors, and ensuring that these sectors play a leading role in efforts aimed at achieving climate neutrality and sustainable development.”

In the “Collective Efforts in Support of Climate Action” event, the Forum will review a group of high-level initiatives and outcomes in support of the “COP28” action plan and its four pillars, which are accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, protecting people and nature, and improving lives and livelihoods. And support the previous pillars by ensuring that everyone is fully included.

The event identifies initiatives that seek to benefit from the ability of global decision makers across the governmental, private and charitable sectors to accelerate and enhance efforts aimed at confronting the challenges of climate change, reaching climate neutrality, protecting nature and restoring biodiversity. The initiatives that will be presented during the event include the multi-source financing mechanism, which is a mechanism It finances climate-related projects and actions in emerging markets and developing economies, and the Climate Investment Platform, which is a climate technology support fund to scale up the application of reliable climate technology in the Global South, with a focus on emissions reduction technologies, and support ambitious climate and nature conservation projects, It is dedicated funding for innovative projects focused on coral reef restoration and energy transition, the “First Movers” coalition, which is committed to enhancing procurement of clean and climate technology-based products and services through advance purchase commitments to support emissions reductions in emission-intensive industrial sectors, and the Climate Fund. To Support Indigenous Peoples, a fund to provide direct funding to indigenous peoples and organizations, to help them protect nature and restore biodiversity.