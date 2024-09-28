The presidencies of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28 and COP29) hosted a high-level event to highlight the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and facing conflict and humanitarian crises. This event was held on the sidelines of the seventy-ninth session of the United Nations General Assembly and more than 30 parties participated in it. The meeting aims to present the plans allocated for “relief, recovery and peace” at the COP29 Conference of the Parties, which is scheduled to be held in Baku on November 15, for the second time after COP28. Which was held late last year in Expo City Dubai, where it witnessed for the first time devoting a day to “Relief, Recovery and Peace” in the history of the COP conferences.

During the talks, policies, financing and field procedures related to access to financial resources and the application of adaptation measures were highlighted to address the ongoing challenges of countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, and also facing conflicts and humanitarian crises, as these countries have the lowest levels of funding for climate action on the ground. Globally, despite the significant benefits achieved by investing in food, water, and energy, and enhancing adaptive capacity in achieving development and stability.

Abdullah Al-Alaa, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, said: “Climate investment in the most vulnerable countries is an urgent priority and an important opportunity to achieve development, humanitarian relief and peace. The COP28 Conference of the Parties has mobilized unprecedented attention and devoted resources in this regard, and the UAE is also pleased to cooperate with… Azerbaijan to ensure continued efforts in the field of climate action that highlights communities with the least levels of support, in addition to preventing loss and damage.”

Ambassador Elshad Iskandarov, Senior Advisor to the COP29 Presidency, said: “We appreciate the sincere cooperation with the UAE in following up on the announcement of the Climate Recovery Program of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, and registering the urgent call from the most affected countries regarding the need to activate it at the COP29 Conference of the Parties. We also express our thanks in this regard for the broad support from the participants in the high-level event towards the Center for Climate Action and Peace in Baku, which will be launched on the Relief, Recovery and Peace Day of COP 29. The common goal that we share with the UAE and the joint leadership partners is to bring together various initiatives related to “With climate and peace to create a synergy through which international cooperation and climate financing can be strengthened for the benefit of those most affected.”

Over the past years, climate action has witnessed remarkable interest within political commitment and the implementation of reforms to provide support to countries facing conflicts and humanitarian crises. 93 countries and 43 organizations have signed the UAE COP28 Declaration on “Relief, Recovery and Peace.” Last year, COP28 hosted the first day dedicated to relief, recovery and peace in the history of COP conferences.

The Republic of Azerbaijan confirmed its support for the same action plan during its presidency, as in July, the “COP29 Joint Leadership Group for Climate and Peace” issued a statement calling for the importance of strengthening efforts, including launching a Center for Climate Action and Peace to deepen dialogue and enhance synergies between climate and peace initiatives. Regional and cross-regional, and undertaking joint actions.

The statement also identified key issues in water scarcity, food insecurity, land degradation, ecosystem restoration and climate-related migration. At this event, which was held in New York, in cooperation with Chad, Germany, East Timor, Uganda and the United Kingdom, the main donors to climate finance identified a set of actions taken to facilitate climate initiatives in countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which included the Green Climate Fund’s announcement of a set of plans For climate programs intended for the most vulnerable countries, to build on the historic agreement between the Fund and Somalia that was concluded after the COP28 Conference of the Parties.

The Islamic Development Bank also reviewed the process implemented to facilitate the granting of financing to countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, worth $1 billion, which was launched at the COP28 Conference of the Parties.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also highlighted the growing share of proactive actions to address climate threats under the Central Emergency Response Fund.

The COP29 Presidency reviewed its plans for the day dedicated to peace, relief and recovery, and the high-level ministerial meeting scheduled for November 15 within the COP29 Conference of the Parties, to evaluate the extent of implementation of the action plan during the COP28 Conference of the Parties and stimulate new commitments.