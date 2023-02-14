The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumwent to town of Topilejoin the Tlalpan mayor’s office of the capital of the countryon a motorcycle, but was taken away by an element of transit.

This happened last Friday, February 10, since the capital’s president He was going to an event at the Topilejo General Hospital.

The foregoing as part of his work tour that he carries out in the 16 demarcations of the country’s capital since last Tuesday, February 7.

Why did a transit element take Sheinbaum to Tlalpan?

Due to problems of free traffic on the Cuernavaca highwaySheinbaum had to get to tlalpanbut due to traffic, he decided to leave the vehicle.

Given this, a transit element he took her on his motorcycle to the town of Topilejosince he had to get to the event where he would meet with the mayoress of Tlalpan, Alpha Magellan.

He event started with a Delay time in the Mexico City.