Since 2010, when he joined the Boulder Police Department at the age of 40, Eric Talley had appeared twice in local newspapers: first in 2013, for rescuing a family of ducks that were in the middle of a drainage ditch. , and then in 2015, for spearheading a police initiative for community policing.

This Monday, Talley made the news again, although this time his name crossed the borders of Colorado to echo throughout the country and various parts of the world. It is that the 51-year-old officer was one of the ten victims who lost their lives in the shooting that began a man who entered a supermarket armed from Uptown Boulder.

As reported by several witnesses to the massacre, the attacker entered the business and began shooting without saying anything. Immediately, the screaming and running began. Shortly after, the alert reached the police. Talley was the first officer to arrive on the scene, just when the shooting was in full swing. It was then that a bullet hit him and took his life.

Escorted by nearly 100 emergency vehicles, an ambulance carried Talley’s body from the “King Soopers” supermarket to a funeral home, more than four others after the shooting. In front of the vehicle’s departure, several policemen and civilians made a procession to fire the officer.

His death was officially confirmed by the head of the Boulder Police Department, Maris Herold, who gave a press conference and described the work of the deceased officer as “heroic”.

Talley had a wife and seven children, the youngest of them 7 years old. “He loved his children and his family more than anything,” his father, Homer, said in a statement published in local media.

In addition, he said that Eric was “looking for another job to get away from the front lines“because” he did not want his family to go through a situation like this. “” He was learning to operate drones, “he added.

“Rest in peace, Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten,” posted the official Boulder Police Department account on Twitter, along with a photo of the victim.

Meanwhile, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty remarked that “he was, by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department” and lamented why “his life was too short“.

“Officer Talley has lost his life running into the gunshots. There are no words that can adequately capture the heroism on display. Keep him in your prayers,” said Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police. ).

In 2013, Talley had been recognized by rescue a family of ducks from a drainage ditch which was located exactly on the same avenue as the supermarket where eight years later he would lose his life.

Two years later, Talley made headlines for launching a community policing initiative with the Boulder Police Department with two other officers. The intention was for the officers to become “a familiar face” in the community and “live” among the neighbors.

Approximately 100 first responders’ vehicles are prepared for a procession to escort the body of the Boulder Police Officer who was among those killed in today’s supermarket shooting. pic.twitter.com/NUGn75mI71 – Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 23, 2021

The idea was to divide the city into 35 districts and assign an officer to each of them, to familiarize himself with the residents of each area. “If you see him, say hello! Officer Talley is working to get to know our neighborhood, what is normal, what is out of place, tracking trends, suspicious activities and, hopefully, allowing a more secure environment, ”said the bulletin issued to promote the initiative.