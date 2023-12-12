Dubai (Etihad)

Before arriving at the closing station, the participants in “COP 28”, from various continents of the world, were keen to take “selfie” photos with friends and attendees, throughout Expo City Dubai, to document their presence in the “Conference of the Parties”, the most important global event that discusses climate change issues. They expressed their thanks to the leadership and people of the Emirates for their warm welcome and hospitality.

The conference contributed to the recovery of tourism in the various emirates of the country, as tourist areas attracted tens of thousands of participants and visitors.

The conference provided participants and visitors with a rich program to learn about the picturesque nature, cultural heritage and life throughout the Emirates.