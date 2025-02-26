The Coosur and DCoop oils, among the companies sanctioned for skipping the food chain law

Just after the storm of the high prices of olive oil, which have been behind much of the inflationary spiral of the shopping basket, two of the great Spanish oil firms have been sanctioned to skip the law of the law of the law of the law of the Food chain The latter is the legislation that regulates commercial practices and pricing among the different actors in the food production chain, from farmers and livestock, through packagingers and food industry until reaching distribution companies. A relationship where the first, the producers, are usually the most harmed by irregular practices.

Sanchez undertakes to strengthen the law of the food chain in full protests of the field

In the first quarter of the year, the Food and Control Agency (AICA), which depends on the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, has sanctioned about thirty companies. Among them are two linked to the production of olive oil. On the one hand, it has fined South Aceites (Acesur) with 3.001 euros for skipping payment deadlines. It is about the owner of brands such as Coosur or the Spanish. On the other, to the largest oil cooperative in Spain, DCOOP, with the same sum but, in this case, for not incorporating into a contract the price agreed between the parties. Regarding DCoop, it is not the first time that it has been penalized, because it was already in the third quarter of 2023. Then, for breaking the payment deadlines, with 1,801 euros.

The sanctions of the AICA of this first quarter of 2025, to 30 companies, total more than 400,000 euros. It is not a very high consolidated figure, but it can be collecting a change in trend. In part, because there are companies that are being repeat offenders, which raises monetary punishments. For example, in the first quarter of 2024, the total amount of fines agreed by this body remained slightly above 136,000 euros.

In the following table you can see what are the companies that have skipped the law of the chain since January 1, 2023.

The amount of sanctions is one of the most repeated criticisms of this law by the primary sector, because it considers that they are not sufficiently deterrent. Specifically, the law states that the minimum punishments start from 250 euros and can reach one million euros, when it comes to very serious issues, for example, when it is recounted on any of the practices considered incorrect. Another criticism is that the AICA publishes the sanctioned companies and the amount imposed on them, but only when the fine has become firm, either by administrative or judicial means. In addition, although the reason that has been punished is indicated, it is not entered into the detail of this, so that companies are not fully portrayed with respect to what they do wrong.

Enter Schweppes and repeat J. García Carrión

Among the thirty companies sanctioned in this first quarter of the year, a new multinational, Schweppes, owner of the tonic that bears his name, but also of other brands such as the homemade or trine and that is controlled by the Japanese Sunctory group, enters. In this case, 3,001 euros are imposed for not formalizing any food contract in writing. In the first quarter, contrary to what happened in the previous ones, no company of ‘hyper’ or supermarkets has been fined. It must be remembered that, on previous occasions, there were groups such as Dia, Alcampo or Carrefour.

The one who repeats again is J. García Carrión. The wine and juice producer has received two sanctions in this quarter, for the amount of 3,001 and 9,003 euros, respectively. On the one hand, for not incorporating the price into a contract. On the other, for modifying it without being agreed between the parties. In this way, in the somewhat more than two years that the law of the chain has been in force, J. García Carrión adds more than 12,700 euros in fines.

In this first quarter of the year there are also no sanctions for the one known as loss sale. This is one of the most criticized practices by farmers and livestock, because it includes those situations in which producers are forced at a price lower than what the production in question has cost them.

In these more than two years there have only been two sanctions so it calls “destruction of value in the food chain.” One of them, of 132,000 euros, to the company Futofens, wholesaler of fruits and vegetables, which also appears in the list of this first quarter of 2025, for breaking the payment deadlines, so that more than 27,000 euros are imposed . However, this company was dissolved on February 11, according to the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry (BORME) by judicial decision after not exceeding a creditors’ contest process.

Waiting to strengthen the law

The reinforcement of the law of the chain was one of the commitments sealed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food almost a year ago to put an end to the protests of the field. In fact, the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, promised to do so.

Part of that promise is to reinforce the AICA, the aforementioned Food Information and Control Agency so that it has more weight when carrying out inspections and greater capacity for sanction. The objective is to turn it into something similar to what the Tax Agency is, but focused on the primary and food sector. That step could have been given in December, when its transformation was voted in the lower house in the form of amendment to the new food waste legislation. However, it did not go ahead by the votes against the PP and Vox. “They fill their mouth by saying that they defend farmers and ranchers and now that they have had an opportunity to approve an instrument, to support the weakest link, not only have they not supported it, but have voted against it,” he affected the Two right -wing formations The Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas.

This need for reinforcement is also collected in the National Food Strategy, which the Ministry has approved. He points out that this law “has played an important role in the gradual rebalancing of the food chain” but “it is also required that public powers continue working to mitigate the difficulties in which a good part of the primary sector is located, in order to avoid The abandonment of farms and ensure as much as possible an equitable distribution of social, environmental, competitiveness and sustainability costs, guaranteeing at all times the transparency of them in particular, and of the food chain in general ”.