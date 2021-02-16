Martínez Vidal showed all “his support” to Inés Arrimadas yesterday, before participating in the meeting of the national leadership, in an atmosphere heated by critics, who are demanding resignations due to the Catalan electoral debacle.

They claim the heads of Carlos Cuadrado and José María Espejo, National Vice Secretaries of Citizens. Both went to Murcia in December to meet with President López Miras to “advance in everything that can be improved” in the coalition government. It was a show of support for the leadership of Martínez Vidal, which is intended to be seen with changes in the regional Executive to place her in the vice presidency, instead of Isabel Franco.

Government Remodeling



The end of the Catalan electoral campaign opens the door to the remodeling of the regional government, to which López Miras is willing, who also has to resolve his next electoral candidacy, which requires a change in the law and the necessary support in the assembly.

In this context, Martínez Vidal considers that a crisis in Ciudadanos “absolutely” would affect his leadership in the Region. “The results were written long before the campaign started. An election in a pandemic was not going to favor our party. Almost half of Catalans have not gone to vote and the Constitutionalists have been very little motivated. This has caused support for our party to drop dramatically. Our president has run an excellent campaign under very difficult conditions, “he said.