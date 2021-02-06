The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, welcomed the agreement in Libya to choose the new executive authority represented by the Presidency Council and the Prime Minister.

Al-Hajraf stressed in a statement the importance of this step to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution, in a way that achieves security, stability and development in Libya, and meets the aspirations and ambitions of the Libyan people.

He praised the efforts of the United Nations Mission to Libya with this agreement, wishing that security and peace would prevail throughout Libya and strengthen its national unity.