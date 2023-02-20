The death toll in Turkey and Syria After the catastrophic earthquake that struck its border on February 6, it continues to increase. This Monday a new earthquake was registered that hit the same affected area, which is why chilling videos immediately began to circulate on social networks.

The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was registered, according to preliminary information on Monday, February 20, in Hatay province, an area devastated for two weeks.

While labor and search teams are still out to find dead bodies, and hoping to locate a survivor, a new earthquake struck the Syrian-Turkey border.

The aftershock caused buildings that had already suffered damage from the previous earthquake to collapse, which caused scenes of panic among the inhabitants, for which clips immediately began to circulate on digital platforms.

One of the most attention-grabbing was published on the Twitter social network, where you can see people running at the exact moment of the earthquake, terrified of losing their lives.

So far they report collapses of buildings that had previously suffered damage, likewise, it left at least 3 dead and approximately 213 injured.

Before the 6.4 magnitude aftershock with its epicenter in the city of Antioquia, it shook the Turkish province of Hatay, and was felt in Lebanon and Egypt.

While the White Helmets, a volunteer rescue group from Syria, reported more than 130 injuries so far.