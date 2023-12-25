Of course, this is not a fast enough connection to play Call of Duty on a second tablet monitor, but it is sufficient for video, reading and the Internet.

This function works, for example, more conveniently than the Spacedesk application, which offers approximately the same functionality for extending the desktop screen onto a tablet. But only in the case of third-party applications you will have to download and configure something separately, but here everything works “out of the box” and is turned on in two clicks from the desktop.

Unified notifications on all devices

Ten years ago, when Apple was just getting started with all this iCloud stuff, Android users used what they were given to set up unified notifications on their smartphone and desktop. And they provided utilities of varying degrees of defects on Google Play. With rare exceptions, they all sent pop-up notifications directly to your browser, and you also had to create special extensions for such notifications in Chrome or Firefox

The release of Windows 10 slightly corrected the situation, because the new version added built-in support for synchronization with Android devices. Only this synchronization on any devices with any quality of the Internet tends to lose the connection between the laptop and the smartphone. Therefore, you can use it, but you definitely can’t rely on it.

It’s easier in this regard with devices from the same manufacturer, because the software in them is initially designed for sharing. For example, if you log into your HONOR account on both your laptop and smartphone, notifications will be sent to your devices depending on which device you are currently using. Got an important message on your smartphone? You can read it on your laptop if you’re too lazy to reach for your phone across the room.

What can all this be replaced with?

Saved messages in Telegram, of course! There is a shared clipboard and the ability to transfer photos between devices!

But jokes aside, Durov’s application is not exactly what we need for our goal – to get at least something resembling seamless and fast (not limited by the speed of Telegram servers, which often slow down or turn off for a while) data transfer .